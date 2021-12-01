M.S. ROUNDUP: EB wrestling tops WJ for first victory

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heritage 55, Table Rock 22

The Lady Eagles (3-0 FAC) routed the host Lady Falcons (1-1 FAC) on Tuesday, led by Taylor Holder’s 17 points and Emilee Cook’s 10. Heritage’s Jacey Davis added seven points, Kenley Berry six and Zoe Rector five.

“We started out slow and a little asleep,” said HMS coach Katherine Whitsett. “The girls changed their energy level and played a better second half.”

TR (1-1 FAC) got a team-high 10 points from Ava Cooke.

East Burke 43, Walter Johnson 24

The Lady Raiders (3-0, 2-0 FAC) made it 33 straight league wins on Tuesday in Morganton as Kara Brinkley led the way with 19 points, aided by Hermione Garro’s nine points and Sydney Mosteller’s six.

WJ (0-3 FAC) got a team-high 15 points from Cheryllana Cunningham, and Alaya Caldwell pitched in with eight points.

“We played our best game in three years tonight,” said Lady Yellow Jackets coach Oliver Carter. “We held in there and kept the fight even through adverse times. I’m certainly proud of all the ladies.”

Liberty loses vs. E. McDowell

The host Lady Knights (0-2 FAC) lost Tuesday. No final score or individual LMS scoring totals were available.

