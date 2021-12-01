M.S. ROUNDUP: EB wrestling tops WJ for first victory

ICARD — The host East Burke Middle wrestling team defeated Walter Johnson on Tuesday, 65-21, as Foothills Athletic Conference action resumed following an eight-day Thanksgiving break.
The Raiders (1-1 FAC) got victories by pin from Sonny Burns (106 pounds), Ben Bolynn (120), DJ Weston (132), Daniel Cook (138), Curtis Taylor (145), Kua Yang (160) and Talon Bradshaw (182), while Brayden Smith (98) won via tech fall and Eli Rios (83), Brayden Shinn (90) and Enrique Rebodello (170) won by forfeit.
Winners’ names were not available for WJ (0-3 FAC).
Table Rock 58, Heritage 36
The Falcons (2-0 FAC) stayed undefeated as they won Tuesday in Valdese. TR’s winners were Skyler Taylor, Trenton Walker, Trevor Throneberg, Andrea Cisneros, Harley Moody, Randall Light, Kaleb Pearson, Yengkong Lo, JT Kanipe, Kaden Bowman, Nevins Thao and Jacob Moretz.
Winners’ names were not available for Heritage (1-2 FAC).
Liberty 60, E. McDowell 44
The Knights (2-1 FAC) went to Marion and also won a second straight match Tuesday. LMS winners included Peyton Owens, David Capeldini, Hunter Powell, Cayden Marshall, Parker Winters, Aiden Lawrence, Wyatt Pizzino, Hunter Abee, Brody Suttles and Isaiah Green.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Table Rock 53, Heritage 42
The Falcons (2-0 FAC) opened up a nine-point lead after one quarter in Tuesday’s home opener and led by 23 at the half en route to the win. Kobe Johnson scored 14 points to lead TR, with DeAndre Caldwell and Jay Jacobs adding seven apiece.
“Great team effort by all,” said Falcons coach Chip Lewis. “We played well, and we are showing signs of improvement.”
D'Andre Moore led Heritage (0-3 FAC) with 17 points, and Gavin Johnson added 11.
“Our kids played hard against a very good and well-coached team,” said Eagles coach Rusty Vinay.
Walter Johnson 59, East Burke 20
The host Yellow Jackets (2-1 FAC) bounced back from their first loss in two-plus years on Tuesday, winning in runaway fashion. WJ's Kaden Davis led the way with a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double, King Johnson tacked on 13 points and five assists and Izaiah Thomas scored 12.
EB (0-2 FAC) was led in defeat by Sam Keaton’s 10 points.
E. McDowell 37, Liberty 30
The Knights (1-2 FAC) were edged by the undefeated Trojans at home Tuesday.
Liberty was led statistically by Daivyon Feaster-Hicks (11 points), Zach Costello (11 points, five rebounds), Nathan Waters (six points, seven rebounds) and Brady Davis (four points, four rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heritage 55, Table Rock 22
The Lady Eagles (3-0 FAC) routed the host Lady Falcons (1-1 FAC) on Tuesday, led by Taylor Holder’s 17 points and Emilee Cook’s 10. Heritage’s Jacey Davis added seven points, Kenley Berry six and Zoe Rector five.
“We started out slow and a little asleep,” said HMS coach Katherine Whitsett. “The girls changed their energy level and played a better second half.”
TR (1-1 FAC) got a team-high 10 points from Ava Cooke.
East Burke 43, Walter Johnson 24
The Lady Raiders (3-0, 2-0 FAC) made it 33 straight league wins on Tuesday in Morganton as Kara Brinkley led the way with 19 points, aided by Hermione Garro’s nine points and Sydney Mosteller’s six.
WJ (0-3 FAC) got a team-high 15 points from Cheryllana Cunningham, and Alaya Caldwell pitched in with eight points.
“We played our best game in three years tonight,” said Lady Yellow Jackets coach Oliver Carter. “We held in there and kept the fight even through adverse times. I’m certainly proud of all the ladies.”
Liberty loses vs. E. McDowell
The host Lady Knights (0-2 FAC) lost Tuesday. No final score or individual LMS scoring totals were available.
