M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage opens title defense with win

After a long offseason, the defending Foothills Athletic Conference champion Lady Eagles of Heritage Middle School picked up where they left off a little over a year ago on the volleyball court with a victory Tuesday at Walter Johnson in straight sets, 25-9, 25-15, 25-16.

The Lady Eagles (1-0) were virtually unstoppable to begin the match as the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-1) struggled to return serves. Heritage’s Ally Auton, Kyndall Bennett, Kaydin Pritchard and Heather Garcia combined for 17 aces in the first set alone.

The attack continued in the second set with the Lady Eagles running out to an 11-1 lead before finally serving one into the net. A strong series by Walter Johnson’s Natalie Tankersley gave the Lady Jackets some life with an 8-4 run bringing Walter Johnson back within 15-9.

A few aces by Ella Anthony gave WJ its biggest lead of the match to start the third set, 4-1. However, Heritage was able to snatch the lead a couple rallies later and creep away for the 25-16 set win and victory in the match.

“Good game to start this crazy season,” Eagles coach Travis Poteat said. “The girls played great as a team.”