M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage opens title defense with win

After a long offseason, the defending Foothills Athletic Conference champion Lady Eagles of Heritage Middle School picked up where they left off a little over a year ago on the volleyball court with a victory Tuesday at Walter Johnson in straight sets, 25-9, 25-15, 25-16.
The Lady Eagles (1-0) were virtually unstoppable to begin the match as the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-1) struggled to return serves. Heritage’s Ally Auton, Kyndall Bennett, Kaydin Pritchard and Heather Garcia combined for 17 aces in the first set alone.
The attack continued in the second set with the Lady Eagles running out to an 11-1 lead before finally serving one into the net. A strong series by Walter Johnson’s Natalie Tankersley gave the Lady Jackets some life with an 8-4 run bringing Walter Johnson back within 15-9.
A few aces by Ella Anthony gave WJ its biggest lead of the match to start the third set, 4-1. However, Heritage was able to snatch the lead a couple rallies later and creep away for the 25-16 set win and victory in the match.
“Good game to start this crazy season,” Eagles coach Travis Poteat said. “The girls played great as a team.”
Garcia and Pritchard paced HMS statistically at the service line. The Eagles were also led in the win by Bennett, Ally Auton, Macy Auton, Bailey Mozeley, Lyrical Edwards and Ava Aldridge.
Liberty 3, Table Rock 1
The Lady Knights (1-0) opened FAC play Tuesday with a competitive home win over the rival Lady Falcons, 25-21, 21-25, 25-11, 26-24.
Liberty was led by Marleigh Carswell (10 digs, seven aces), whose serving sealed the victory. The Knights also got strong efforts from Carly Setterlind (21 digs, four aces), Kate Clark (12 assists, five digs, two aces, kill), Landri Smith (five kills, two aces), Ellie Shuping (five assists), Anna Lynn Ripley (six digs, five aces, four kills) and Aubrey Simmons (three kills).
“This season has started out completely different than what we expected, and our team has adjusted extremely well to this ‘new normal’,” Knights coach Lindsey Auton said. “I am so proud of how our team came together and played hard in this game. I look forward to seeing what all we will accomplish this season.”
No statistics were available for TR (0-1).
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!