M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage volleyball knocks off Liberty in early showdown

VALDESE — For an opening-week showdown between 1-0 county teams, Thursday’s Foothills Athletic Conference volleyball contest between host Heritage and Liberty lived up to the billing.

The Eagles and Knights each won a middle set by two points apiece, but Heritage bookended the match with comfortable advantages to take the victory, 25-14, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, and continue the early-season defense of their FAC title from last fall.

In the deciding fourth frame, the Lady Eagles (2-0) kept Liberty (1-1) off-balance with strong serves, led by six total aces in the set from Bailey Mozeley, Heather Garcia and Allyson Auton.

“You’ve just really got to be consistent with your toss,” Mozeley said of her serves.

Added Auton on the win: “It’s pretty cool. I like playing volleyball, and it feels good when you win.”

Along with Mozeley, Garcia and Auton, Kaydin Pritchard, Kyndall Bennett, Lyrical Edwards and Macy Auton led the scoring charge for the Lady Eagles.

Carly Setterlind (18 digs), Anna Lynn Ripley (13 digs, three aces), Kate Clark (eight assists, seven kills), Marleigh Carswell (eight digs, five aces), Landri Smith (five kills) and Ellie Shuping (five assists) were the statistical leaders for the Lady Knights.