M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage volleyball wins 2nd-place showdown at rival East Burke

ICARD — The Heritage Middle volleyball team strengthened its grip on second place in the Foothills Athletic Conference as it defeated host East Burke on Monday in a rivalry battle of two teams that entered play with just one league loss apiece.

The Lady Eagles won in straight sets, 25-13, 25-17, 25-18.

Heritage (7-1 FAC) was led in serving by Macy Auton, while Peyton Brewer, Ava Aldridge, Kristyn Cozort, Ella Anthony, Bailey Mozeley, Kylie Corpening, Meredith Rollyson and Ashlyn Heavner all stepped up to help pace the guests in attacks, serving and assists.

The Lady Raiders (3-2 FAC) were led at the service line by Carissa Towery, Sydney Mosteller and Heaven Waycaster, Mosteller also led the team offensively at the net, and EB’s defense was led by Anna Coble, Addie Brittain and Hermione Avalar- Garro.

SOCCER

EB swept at home

The Raiders (2-5 FAC) fell in boys soccer action Monday at home against West McDowell, 6-1, while the Lady Raiders (0-7 FAC) remained winless despite pushing the visiting, second-place Spartans to the tune of just a 3-1 setback. No EB goal details were available.

POSTPONEMENTS

Two sets of soccer games originally postponed Thursday were delayed on the schedule again Monday. Liberty now visits Heritage today, and Walter Johnson travels to East McDowell on Oct. 18.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.