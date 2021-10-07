M.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Raiders overcome two-set deficit

The East Burke Middle volleyball team fought back after dropping the first two sets at Table Rock in Foothills Athletic Conference action on Wednesday, winning 22-25, 24-26, 25-15, 25-18, 15-10.

The Lady Raiders (3-1 FAC) got top efforts at the service line from Hayden Lowman, Karlie Chester and Sydney Mosteller and were also led offensively by the play of Amanda McLean and defensively by Hermione Avalar-Garro, Addie Brittain and Anna Coble.

No individual statistics were available for the Lady Falcons (2-5 FAC), which dropped a second consecutive five-setter after leading by two sets.

FOOTBALL

E. McDowell 46, Heritage 6

The Eagles (0-3 FAC) fell at home Wednesday to the one-loss Trojans. Heritage got its only touchdown on a 65-yard pass from D’Andre Moore to Jesiah Johnson.

POSTPONEMENTS

All of Thursday’s scheduled FAC boys and girls soccer games were postponed due to inclement weather and will instead now be played Monday. Those included: West McDowell at East Burke; Liberty at Heritage; and Walter Johnson at East McDowell. Also, Wednesday’s West McDowell at Liberty football game was canceled and will not be rescheduled.

