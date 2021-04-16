M.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Raiders win twice, tie for first place in softball (updated)

ICARD — The East Burke Middle softball team won for the second and third times in a three-day span to finish the season in a two-way tie with West McDowell for first place in the Foothills Athletic Conference regular-season race.

EB claims a second girls first-place finish in the pandemic-altered 2020-21 school year, in which official championships are not being recognized by the FAC.

The Lady Raiders (5-1 FAC) defeated East McDowell at home in a 7-6 nail-biter Thursday after handling county foe Table Rock 10-0 at home Wednesday.

In the finale, EB’s Amanda McLean (two triples) and Reagan Carter (two singles) supplied two RBIs each. Kyndal Morrison (double, single) added an RBI, as did winning pitcher Addy Fortenberry (single, fielder's choice) and Linda Crawford (fielder's choice).

Macy McNeil doubled and singled, Hayden Lowman doubled and Hermione Garro added three bunt singles.

Fortenberry also collected the winning decision from the circle the day before against the Lady Falcons (2-3 FAC). EB’s leading hitters were Braelyn Stilwell (two doubles, single, three RBIs), Morrison (two RBIs), Lowman (two RBIs) and McNeil (single, RBI).