M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty boys, WJ girls earn No. 1 seeds in soccer

The Liberty Middle boys soccer team capped a perfect Foothills Athletic Conference regular season with its biggest win of the fall, toppling second-place host Walter Johnson, 4-1, on Thursday.
The regular-season champion Knights (12-0 FAC) will now stay home for the FAC tournament semifinals on Wednesday against No. 4 seed Heritage, and with a win, also host the title match the following day.
It marks Liberty’s third consecutive season finishing alone or tied atop the league (though titles were not recognized in the COVID-altered spring season during the 2020-21 school year). The Knights are now 27-1-1 since the start of the 2019 season and haven’t lost since Oct. 1, 2019, which before Thursday was the squad’s most recent contest at crosstown rival WJMS.
“The match was closer than the score indicated. We expected a fierce game against Walter Johnson, and that is what we got,” Liberty coach Paul Gantt said. “I expect the same level of play if we meet again in the playoffs. These games against Walter Johnson are always a highlight of the season for players, coaches and fans. The level of play shown by these players from both sides speaks to the continued growth of soccer in Burke County.”
Julio Miller led Liberty with three goals and assisted on Grant Huffman’s second-half goal as well. Miller’s left-footed goal gave LMS a 1-0 lead before Abraham Miguel evened the score for the Yellow Jackets (9-2 FAC). Miller’s second goal made it 2-1 at halftime.
Giovanni Banales and Tony Vicente also supplied an assist each for Liberty.
WJ, which will also start the FAC tourney at home as the No. 2 seed versus No. 3 West McDowell, visits Table Rock on Tuesday to end the regular season.
Heritage 2, East Burke 0
The Eagles (5-5-1 FAC) evened their record with a second straight win Thursday, defeating the host Raiders (2-9 FAC). Jean Garcia and Jimmy Velasquez scored a goal apiece for Heritage.
W. McDowell 5, Table Rock 1
The Falcons (2-8-1) saw their two-game win streak snapped on Thursday in Marion. No more details were available.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walter Johnson 3, Liberty 0
The host Lady Yellow Jackets (9-2 FAC) bounced back from their second loss to shut out the Lady Knights on Thursday, ending a two-game Liberty win streak and giving WJ the regular-season title and No. 1 seed in the upcoming FAC tourney.
It’s the Lady Jackets’ first regular-season championship since tying Table Rock in 2015.
WJ led 2-0 at the half. No details were available on WJMS’ goal scorers.
Liberty (6-5-1 FAC) was led offensively by Ana Velasquez, Adisyn Smith and Jade Peeler and defensively by Natalie Morales Sale and Alexis Vasser. Despite the loss, the Lady Knights are now assured of either the No. 3 or 4 seed in the tourney by virtue if head-to-head tiebreakers.
Heritage 2, East Burke 0
The visiting Lady Eagles (7-3-1 FAC) remained the hottest team in the league Thursday, winning a fifth straight contest to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the FAC tournament, and with it, a home semifinal game. Cali Absher and Marissa Williams both scored one goal for Heritage. East Burke fell to 0-11 with the loss.
The Eagles host West McDowell on Tuesday.
W. McDowell 2, Table Rock 0
The Lady Falcons (5-5-1 FAC) fell on the road Thursday to drop into fifth place in the league. No more details were available. TR must beat Walter Johnson on Tuesday coupled with a Heritage win over West McDowell (6-5) to enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.
VOLLEYBALL
Heritage 3, East Burke 0
The Lady Eagles (9-1) swept the season series from the Lady Raiders on Thursday in Valdese to run their win streak to six matches and move a league-best eight games over .500, though they remain second place behind a quarantined East McDowell squad (7-0). Heritage won by set scores of 25-11, 25-19 and 25-12.
The Eagles were led at the service line by Macy Auton, Kristyn Cozort and Peyton Brewer and by the play around the net from Bailey Mozeley, Ava Aldridge and Ella Anthony. Ashlyn Heavner and Meredith Rollyson led the team in assist and passing.
East Burke (4-5 FAC) got good play defensively from Addie Brittain and Hermione Garro and led in serves by Garro and offensively at the net by Sydney Mosteller.
EB visits West McDowell in a makeup match Monday and hosts East McDowell on Tuesday.
Liberty 3, Walter Johnson 0
The Lady Knights (7-4 FAC) wrapped up the No. 3 spot for the FAC tourney with Thursday’s straight-set home triumph, the team’s seventh win in the last eight matches to end the regular season. (Set scores were not available.)
Liberty was led statistically by Carly Setterlind (13 aces, three kills, two digs), Emma Griffin (seven aces), Hannah Huggins (six aces, five kills) and Layla McGuire (five aces).
WJ slipped to 0-11 with the loss.
Table Rock 3, W. McDowell 1
The host Lady Falcons (4-6 FAC) won a second straight match Thursday in a de facto tournament elimination game, topping the Spartans, 25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 25-10.
The Falcons were led statistically on Thursday by Emma Buchanan (10 aces, four digs), Cynica Caldwell (seven aces, three digs, three kills), Ava Cooke (four kills, three digs, ace, block), Rumi Campbell (five digs, ace), Macie Digh (three digs, kill) and Maddie Grady (three kills).
TR (4-6) now trails fourth-place East Burke by a half-game entering the final week of play, with only a road match Tuesday at Walter Johnson remaining and TR and EB having split their two regular-season head-to-head matchups.
