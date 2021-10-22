M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty boys, WJ girls earn No. 1 seeds in soccer

The Liberty Middle boys soccer team capped a perfect Foothills Athletic Conference regular season with its biggest win of the fall, toppling second-place host Walter Johnson, 4-1, on Thursday.

The regular-season champion Knights (12-0 FAC) will now stay home for the FAC tournament semifinals on Wednesday against No. 4 seed Heritage, and with a win, also host the title match the following day.

It marks Liberty’s third consecutive season finishing alone or tied atop the league (though titles were not recognized in the COVID-altered spring season during the 2020-21 school year). The Knights are now 27-1-1 since the start of the 2019 season and haven’t lost since Oct. 1, 2019, which before Thursday was the squad’s most recent contest at crosstown rival WJMS.

“The match was closer than the score indicated. We expected a fierce game against Walter Johnson, and that is what we got,” Liberty coach Paul Gantt said. “I expect the same level of play if we meet again in the playoffs. These games against Walter Johnson are always a highlight of the season for players, coaches and fans. The level of play shown by these players from both sides speaks to the continued growth of soccer in Burke County.”