M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty claims rare softball win over W. McDowell

MARION — For the first time in over a decade, the Liberty softball team defeated three-time reigning Foothills Athletic Conference champion West McDowell on the road Thursday, 5-3.

The Lady Knights (3-1 FAC) got a gem from pitcher Marleigh Carswell, who finished with 11 strikeouts. Joelie Pinto and Carswell led the team on offense, knocking in two RBIs apiece. Jolan Buff also had an RBI.

The Lady Knights also got quality at bats from Ellie Shuping, Braylen Clontz, Annabelle Talbot, Alex Maines and Abigail Carpenter.

E. McDowell 20, Heritage 6

The Lady Eagles (1-3 FAC) fell Thursday in Marion. Heritage’s Aubrey Childers went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Cydnee Deal drew two walks and added an RBI. Sasha Duckworth and Karli Micol pitched for the Lady Eagles.

East Burke-Table Rock ppd.

Thursday’s scheduled contest pitting Table Rock (1-1 FAC) and host East Burke (2-1 FAC) was postponed due to wet field conditions. The contest has not yet been rescheduled.

