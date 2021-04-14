M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty, EB softball keep winning

MARION — The Liberty Middle softball team ended the season Tuesday with an 8-6 road win over East McDowell in a makeup game from March 25.
The victory assures the Lady Knights (5-1) at least a share of first place in the final Foothills Athletic Conference standings. Fellow one-loss squads East Burke and West McDowell — who along with Liberty all split with each other this spring — still have games remaining. (The FAC is not officially recognizing champions this school year.)
Liberty scored its first run of Tuesday’s contest on an RBI by Ellie Shuping, bringing home Kara Redwine. In the top of the fourth, Abigail Carpenter singled to get the wheels turning for the Knights, with Jolan Buff and Alex Mains also collecting key hits.
Liberty pitcher Marleigh Carswell recorded seven strikeouts, and the defense was led by Shuping, Redwine and Braylen Clontz.
East Burke 17, Heritage 2
The Lady Raiders (3-1 FAC) kept pace in the loss column atop the league with Tuesday’s road victory in Valdese. EB’s Addy Fortenberry struck out five in gaining the win from the circle. At the plate, Fortenberry also led the charge with three singles, a double and three RBIs.
The EB offense also had help from Kyndal Morrison (double, three RBIs), Alyssa Shoemaker (single, two RBIs), Macy McNeil (three singles) and Braelyn Stilwell (two bunts, single).
No individual statistics were available for the Lady Eagles (1-4 FAC).
EB hosts East McDowell today and also has a possible makeup game pending vs. Table Rock from an April 1 rainout.
BASEBALL
Liberty 14, Table Rock 7
The Knights (1-0 FAC) started the season with a home win over the rival Falcons on Tuesday.
The Liberty offense recorded nine runs in the first inning. Jonah Griggs connected on a home run and finished with four RBIs, while Cohen Christian (single, double, three RBIs), Cole Attaway (single, double, two RBIs) and Aaron Duncan (two doubles) also contributed in big ways to Liberty’s offensive onslaught.
On the mound, Cohen Christian (2 K) started before Lane Barrier (6 K) also pitched three innings to close the contest. Defensively, centerfielder Sam Evans made some highlight-type catches to help hold the Falcons.
“We played great defense as a team,” said LMS coach David Brown. “I’m proud of their effort coming off spring break.”
The Falcons (0-1 FAC) never gave up, even after falling behind 13-0. Cameron Uren connected on a three-run home run to chip away at Liberty’s early lead. Kyle Self (3 for 4, two RBIs) and Zachary Carson (2 for 4, double, two RBIs) added to the TR comeback bid.
Liberty visits Heritage in an early 1-0 cross-county showdown today, while TR next hosts Heritage on Monday.
Heritage 15, Walter Johnson 0
The Eagles (1-0 FAC) dominated their season opener in Morganton on Tuesday, led at the plate by Logan Carswell (1 for 3, three RBIs, two walks), Tate Jensen (triple, two runs, two walks) and Jacob Mull (2 for 3, double, triple).
Heritage pitchers Emery Clark and Griffin Stephens combined for two scoreless innings of work. Clark collected four strikeouts and Stephens two for the Eagles.
WJ (0-1 FAC) visits East McDowell today.
