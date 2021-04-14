M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty, EB softball keep winning

MARION — The Liberty Middle softball team ended the season Tuesday with an 8-6 road win over East McDowell in a makeup game from March 25.

The victory assures the Lady Knights (5-1) at least a share of first place in the final Foothills Athletic Conference standings. Fellow one-loss squads East Burke and West McDowell — who along with Liberty all split with each other this spring — still have games remaining. (The FAC is not officially recognizing champions this school year.)

Liberty scored its first run of Tuesday’s contest on an RBI by Ellie Shuping, bringing home Kara Redwine. In the top of the fourth, Abigail Carpenter singled to get the wheels turning for the Knights, with Jolan Buff and Alex Mains also collecting key hits.

Liberty pitcher Marleigh Carswell recorded seven strikeouts, and the defense was led by Shuping, Redwine and Braylen Clontz.

East Burke 17, Heritage 2

The Lady Raiders (3-1 FAC) kept pace in the loss column atop the league with Tuesday’s road victory in Valdese. EB’s Addy Fortenberry struck out five in gaining the win from the circle. At the plate, Fortenberry also led the charge with three singles, a double and three RBIs.