M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty soccer teams both move to 2-0

The Liberty Middle boys soccer team gained a second consecutive shutout triumph to open the season, defeating Heritage at home by a 4-0 margin on Tuesday in Foothills Athletic Conference play.
The Knights (2-0 FAC) were led by Julio Miller’s hat trick; Miller is up to five goals already for the season. LMS’ Grant Huffman also scored a goal and supplied two assists, and the victors also got strong play from Grayson Bonfield, David Bernabe and Brady Davis, said coach Paul Gantt.
Heritage, which slips to 0-2 with the loss, hosts Table Rock today, while Liberty visits East McDowell.
Walter Johnson 2, E. McDowell 0
The Yellow Jackets (2-0 FAC) kept pace with Liberty atop the league after also notching a second straight clean sheet to start the year. Like Liberty, WJMS has outscored its first two foes by a 7-0 combined margin.
WJ got a goal apiece from Julio Solis and Gary Roblero in its home opener Tuesday, while David Perez had one assist.
W. McDowell 6, East Burke 0
The Raiders (0-1 FAC) fell in Marion to open the season Tuesday. No more details were available. EBMS hosts Walter Johnson today.
GIRLS SOCCER
Liberty 2, Heritage 1
Jaxyn Nolen scored to break a late tie, and goalkeeper Karson Pinkerton made a save on a penalty kick to key the Lady Knights’ narrow home win Tuesday.
Liberty (2-0 FAC) picked up its early goal for a 1-0 lead via an Ana Vasquez free kick before Heritage (0-2 FAC) tied the game later in the first half on a goal by Anna Bordeleau.
W. McDowell 6, East Burke 0
The Lady Raiders (0-1 FAC) dropped Tuesday’s road opener by shutout. No more details were available.
E. McDowell at Walter Johnson
The Lady Yellow Jackets (1-0 FAC) were scheduled to host the Lady Trojans on Tuesday. No details were available.
VOLLEYBALL
Heritage 3, Liberty 0
The Lady Eagles (2-0 FAC) won Tuesday’s home opener, 25-11, 25-17, 25-22, over the Lady Knights (0-2 FAC).
Heritage was led by the play of Ava Aldridge, Ella Anthony, Macy Auton, Peyton Brewer, Kristyn Cozort, Ashlyn Heavner, Bailey Mozeley and Meredith Rollyson.
HMS visits fellow unbeaten Table Rock today, while LMS hosts East McDowell.
East Burke 3, W. McDowell 1
The host Lady Raiders (2-0, 1-0 FAC) opened conference play by topping West McDowell on Tuesday 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18. EBMS was led at the service stripe by Karlie Chester and Hermione Avalar-Garro (five total aces), on defense by Chester, Avalar-Garro and Addison Brittain and in kills by Amanda McLean and Hayden Lowman.
EB hits the road to face Walter Johnson today.
E. McDowell 3, Walter Johnson 0
The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-2 FAC) fell Tuesday in Marion, 25-4, 25-7, 25-2. WJMS got both its third-set points via aces from Serenity Shuford.
“Today’s match wasn’t too bad despite it being a loss. Our team is showing incredible improvements despite the season just beginning,” said Jackets co-head coach Lauren Carey, who is coaching alongside Kristin Damron this season. “About 99 percent of our team is new to volleyball, and they’re a fantastic group of young ladies. I look forward to building the program with (Coach) Damron. I expect that we may even surprise a few people this season.”
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.