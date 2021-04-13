M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty softball blanks WJMS to improve to 4-1

The Liberty Middle softball team defeated crosstown foe Walter Johnson by a 15-0 margin at home Monday in Foothills Athletic Conference play.

The win leaves the Lady Knights at 4-1 and tied in the loss column atop the FAC with East Burke, East McDowell and West McDowell pending only the possible rescheduling of a March 25 postponement vs. East McDowell.

In the pitcher’s circle on Monday, LMS’ Kara Redwine collected six strikeouts before Braylen Clontz came in for relief and struck out five.

On offense, Ellie Shuping recorded an inside-the-park home run. Madison Abele (two hits), Marleigh Carswell (two triples, walk), Annabelle Talbot (single) and Clontz (single) also helped lead the way at the plate.

No individual statistics were available for the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-5 FAC).

West McDowell at Table Rock

The Lady Falcons (1-1 FAC) were scheduled to host the Spartans on Monday. No details were available.

Three games postponed

The East Burke at Heritage softball contest scheduled for Monday, as well as the baseball openers between Heritage and host Walter Johnson and Table Rock and host Liberty, were each shifted to Tuesday. See Thursday’s edition for coverage from each of those games.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.