M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty softball tops Heritage in early unbeaten battle
M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty softball tops Heritage in early unbeaten battle

The Liberty Middle softball team defeated visiting Heritage on Monday, 5-2, in a battle of county teams that claimed their Foothills Athletic Conference openers last week as well.

No individual statistics were available for the Lady Knights (2-0 FAC). The Lady Eagles (1-1 FAC) were led at the plate by Avie Helton (3 for 3, run) and Taylor Holder (2 for 3, run). Heritage’s Sasha Duckworth struck out seven and walked just one in a complete-game effort from the pitcher’s circle.

Liberty plays at West McDowell on Thursday, while Heritage hosts Table Rock.

W. McDowell 5, East Burke 3

The Lady Raiders (0-1 FAC) dropped Monday’s opener in Marion.

EB’s Addy Fortenberry had a strong showing in the circle, recording five strikeouts. She also added a hit on offense. EB was also led at the plate by Macy McNeil, Linda Crawford and Kyndal Morrison, who each went 2 for 4, as well as by Hyden Lowman (two RBIs).

EB will host Walter Johnson today due to potential rain Thursday.

E. McDowell 22, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-2 FAC) were shut out Monday at home. No more details were available.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

L-R baseball blasts 20 homers, sweeps 4-game road set
L-R baseball blasts 20 homers, sweeps 4-game road set

  • Updated

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team swept a four-game road series at UVa Wise this past Saturday and Sunday in Wise, Virginia. The Bears clobbered the Cavaliers in all four contests, winning Saturday’s doubleheader by scores of 15-2 and 23-8 and Sunday’s twin bill by finals of 15-2 and 17-7.

