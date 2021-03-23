M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty softball tops Heritage in early unbeaten battle

The Liberty Middle softball team defeated visiting Heritage on Monday, 5-2, in a battle of county teams that claimed their Foothills Athletic Conference openers last week as well.

No individual statistics were available for the Lady Knights (2-0 FAC). The Lady Eagles (1-1 FAC) were led at the plate by Avie Helton (3 for 3, run) and Taylor Holder (2 for 3, run). Heritage’s Sasha Duckworth struck out seven and walked just one in a complete-game effort from the pitcher’s circle.

Liberty plays at West McDowell on Thursday, while Heritage hosts Table Rock.

W. McDowell 5, East Burke 3

The Lady Raiders (0-1 FAC) dropped Monday’s opener in Marion.

EB’s Addy Fortenberry had a strong showing in the circle, recording five strikeouts. She also added a hit on offense. EB was also led at the plate by Macy McNeil, Linda Crawford and Kyndal Morrison, who each went 2 for 4, as well as by Hyden Lowman (two RBIs).

EB will host Walter Johnson today due to potential rain Thursday.

E. McDowell 22, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-2 FAC) were shut out Monday at home. No more details were available.

