M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty volleyball seals at least share of 1st place

The Liberty Middle School volleyball team served up a big-time win to wrap up its Foothills Athletic Conference season on Tuesday afternoon.
In a crosstown matchup at Walter Johnson, the Lady Knights (5-1) dominated from the service line for a sweep victory over the Yellow Jackets, 25-9, 26-24, 25-18, tallying up more than 30 aces as a team to secure at least a share of first place in the final FAC regular-season standings.
The FAC isn’t officially recognizing conference champions in any sport this school year due to questions about the number of contests teams may have canceled due to COVID-19. For now, all COVID cancellations are ruled forfeits. However, that issue was set to potentially be re-voted on late Wednesday at the league athletic directors’ meeting, and cancellations could be changed to “no contests.”
Either way, Liberty can’t be passed in the standings. The only other teams who have just one loss on the court this fall, East McDowell and East Burke, meet today to end the season. EB will have no more than three total matches and did not play Liberty, while Liberty already defeated East McDowell.
It’s the third time in four years that LMS has finished alone or tied atop the FAC race.
“I’m really proud of the girls, especially the eighth-graders,” said LMS coach Sydney Haas. “They’ve worked for three years to have this. Even with the season shortened, they come together, they work hard and it’s great to see them grow even though the season was short. We’re very proud of the girls.
“Even during tryouts, (serving) was one of the major things I focused on. If you can’t serve it, then you’re basically giving the other team free points. I told the girls that that was one of the major skills I that I’m looking for. I just told them I want it over and in — I don’t care how they get it over.”
It wasn’t just one or two players finding success with their serves, either. Nearly a dozen Knights earned at least one ace, including a whopping 13 to lead the way from Anna Lynn Ripley.
“You just really have to focus,” Ripley said. “You have to take responsibility, and you can’t get in your head.”
The match point came from Liberty eighth-grader Aubrey Simmons, who dug out a shallow WJ serve and dropped it back over the next.
“I was really excited,” Simmons said. “It was nice to be able to get the last point in my last year.”
Landri Smith (four) and Reece Edwards (three) led Liberty in kills. More aces were racked up by Kara Redwine (five), with three apiece also from Kate Clark, Carly Setterlind and Ellie Shuping.
Leading the scoring charge for Walter Johnson (1-4) on the team’s eighth-grade night were Karina Marisol Chilel-Martin, Natalie Tankersley, Melina Bernabe, Natalie Smith and Mackenzie Coveney.
WJ visits Table Rock to end the season today.
Heritage 3, East Burke 1
The rival Lady Eagles and host Lady Raiders, who were back on the court for the first time in two weeks, battled it out Tuesday, with Heritage coming out on top after four competitive sets, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20.
Heritage (3-2) got the first set off to a flying start, scoring on five quick aces split between Allyson Auton and Heather Garcia. The Lady Raiders (1-4) responded to take a five-point lead of their own before the Eagles clawed their way back, outscoring EB 12-4 down the stretch to come back and take a 1-0 edge.
The second set mirrored the first with the Raiders up big at 19-10 before a furious rally by Heritage scored them another improbable set victory. EB led big again and narrowly escaped in the third set to stay alive.
It was EB’s turn to storm back in the fourth as the hosts trimmed a late seven-point deficit to two before HMS regrouped and closed things out. No individual statistics were available for either team.
Heritage hosts West McDowell today.
Table Rock 3, W. McDowell 1
The Lady Falcons (3-2) went to Marion on Tuesday and came back with a 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24 win.
TR was led statistically by Ava Whitaker (nine kills, six blocks, three digs, three aces), Hannah Buchanan (five kills, five digs, two aces, block), Aniya Bell (four kills, two digs, ace), Emma Buchanan (six digs, four aces, two kills), Haven Gladden (four aces, three kills, block), Lani Campbell (ace, kill,block), Ava Cooke (two blocks, two digs, ace) and Cynica Caldwell (two aces, two digs).
