M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty volleyball seals at least share of 1st place

The Liberty Middle School volleyball team served up a big-time win to wrap up its Foothills Athletic Conference season on Tuesday afternoon.

In a crosstown matchup at Walter Johnson, the Lady Knights (5-1) dominated from the service line for a sweep victory over the Yellow Jackets, 25-9, 26-24, 25-18, tallying up more than 30 aces as a team to secure at least a share of first place in the final FAC regular-season standings.

The FAC isn’t officially recognizing conference champions in any sport this school year due to questions about the number of contests teams may have canceled due to COVID-19. For now, all COVID cancellations are ruled forfeits. However, that issue was set to potentially be re-voted on late Wednesday at the league athletic directors’ meeting, and cancellations could be changed to “no contests.”

Either way, Liberty can’t be passed in the standings. The only other teams who have just one loss on the court this fall, East McDowell and East Burke, meet today to end the season. EB will have no more than three total matches and did not play Liberty, while Liberty already defeated East McDowell.

It’s the third time in four years that LMS has finished alone or tied atop the FAC race.