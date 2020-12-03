M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty wins 5-setter, pulls into 1st outright

The Liberty Middle volleyball team couldn’t have enjoyed a better eighth grade night on Wednesday.

The Lady Knights took the first set, 25-19, against visiting West McDowell before dropping the next two, 20-25 and 23-25. They then rallied from behind in both the fourth and fifth sets (down as much as 6-1 early in the fourth) to win 25-21 and 15-13 and claim the match 3-2 for their third straight victory.

With the win, Liberty (4-1) took sole possession of first place in the Foothills Athletic Conference for the first time this fall, a half-game ahead of East McDowell and a full game ahead of Heritage, both of which remain tied with LMS in the loss column entering the stretch run.

A kill by Landri Smith capped LMS’ exciting win. Liberty was led statistically by Anna Lynn Ripley (nine digs, eight kills, two aces), Kate Clark (eight assists, four kills, three aces), Smith (seven kills, five aces, assist), Marleigh Carswell (seven digs, three aces) and Ellie Shuping (five assists, two kills, two aces.)

The Knights close the regular season Tuesday at Walter Johnson.

EB forfeits two more