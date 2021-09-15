M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty, WJ soccer teams all move to 2-0

The Liberty Middle boys soccer team gained a second consecutive shutout triumph to open the season, defeating Heritage at home by a 4-0 margin on Tuesday in Foothills Athletic Conference play.

The Knights (2-0 FAC) were led by Julio Miller’s hat trick; Miller is up to five goals already for the season. LMS’ Grant Huffman also scored a goal and supplied two assists, and the victors also got strong play from Grayson Bonfield, David Bernabe and Brady Davis, said coach Paul Gantt.

Heritage, which slips to 0-2 with the loss, hosts Table Rock today, while Liberty visits East McDowell.

Walter Johnson 2, E. McDowell 0

The Yellow Jackets (2-0 FAC) kept pace with Liberty atop the league after also notching a second straight clean sheet to start the year. Like Liberty, WJMS has outscored its first two foes by a 7-0 combined margin.

WJ got a goal apiece from Julio Solis and Gary Roblero in its home opener Tuesday, while David Perez had one assist.

W. McDowell 6, East Burke 0

The Raiders (0-1 FAC) fell in Marion to open the season Tuesday. No more details were available. EBMS hosts Walter Johnson today.

GIRLS SOCCER