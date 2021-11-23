M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty wrestling nabs 1st win vs Heritage

The host Liberty Middle wrestling team gained its first victory of the season Monday as it topped Heritage in Foothills Athletic Conference action, 63-42.
No individual match results were available for the Knights (1-1 FAC).
The Eagles (1-1 FAC) got wins from Paxton Brown (78 pounds; forfeit), Spencer Wheeler (90; pin), Jatayvion Devante (98), Ethan Lukomski (126; pin), Robert Mosby (132), George Parker-Short (182; pin) and Keira Allen (195; forfeit).
Liberty next visits East McDowell on Nov. 30, while Heritage hosts Table Rock (1-0) the same day.
W. McDowell 78, East Burke 30
The Raiders (0-1 FAC) dropped their conference opener Monday in Marion. EB match winners included Zion Perez, Trentyn Cole, Aiden Deal, Enrique Rebodello and Talon Bradshaw.
EB hosts Walter Johnson on Nov. 30.
E. McDowell 66, Walter Johnson 33
The Yellow Jackets (0-2 FAC) fell in Monday’s home opener. No more details were available.
BOYS BASKETBALL
E. McDowell 38, Walter Johnson 34
The host Trojans moved to 2-0 and handed the Yellow Jackets (1-1 FAC) their first loss in 19 games, since the start of the 2019-20 season, on Monday. WJ’s Kaden Davis had 14 points and eight rebounds and King Johnson added 12 points.
Liberty 48, Heritage 32
The Knights (1-1 FAC) picked up Monday’s victory in Valdese as Zach Costello had 13 points and nine rebounds and Brady Davis had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the way.
Also contributing in a big way for LMS were Laine Barrier (eight points, seven assists), Nathan Waters (seven points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Jadon Grimes (nine rebounds).
The Eagles (0-2 FAC) were led by D’Andre Moore and Brodie Wooden’s 11 points apiece, while Gavin Johnson chipped in with nine.
W. McDowell 42, East Burke 25
The Raiders (0-1 FAC) dropped Monday’s league opener in Icard. EB was led in the scorebook by Sam Keaton (seven points), Calvin Vue (seven points) and Owen Hartmann (five points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heritage 48, Liberty 18
The Lady Eagles soared to a 2-0 start to conference play Monday as Zoe Rector poured in 22 points. Heritage’s Emilee Cook scored eight points and Taylor Holder and Kenley Berry each scored six.
“The girls came out to play and it showed on the court,” Heritage coach Katherine Whitsett said. “I’m very proud of the girls and how they work together during the game.”
East Burke 39, W. McDowell 22
The three-time defending FAC champion Lady Raiders (2-0, 1-0) kept up their winning ways Monday thanks to big performances from Kara Brinkley with 18 points and Addie Brittain with 17. EB was led defensively by Brinkley, Anna Coble and Hermione Garro.
E. McDowell 58, Walter Johnson 12
The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-2 FAC) were led by Alaya Caldwell’s seven points in Monday’s road loss.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.