M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty wrestling nabs 1st win vs Heritage

Liberty 48, Heritage 32

The Knights (1-1 FAC) picked up Monday’s victory in Valdese as Zach Costello had 13 points and nine rebounds and Brady Davis had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the way.

Also contributing in a big way for LMS were Laine Barrier (eight points, seven assists), Nathan Waters (seven points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Jadon Grimes (nine rebounds).

The Eagles (0-2 FAC) were led by D’Andre Moore and Brodie Wooden’s 11 points apiece, while Gavin Johnson chipped in with nine.

W. McDowell 42, East Burke 25

The Raiders (0-1 FAC) dropped Monday’s league opener in Icard. EB was led in the scorebook by Sam Keaton (seven points), Calvin Vue (seven points) and Owen Hartmann (five points).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heritage 48, Liberty 18

The Lady Eagles soared to a 2-0 start to conference play Monday as Zoe Rector poured in 22 points. Heritage’s Emilee Cook scored eight points and Taylor Holder and Kenley Berry each scored six.