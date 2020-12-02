 Skip to main content
M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock volleyball falls on road
M.S. volleyball roundup

M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock volleyball falls on road

  • Updated
MARION — The Table Rock Middle volleyball team lost Tuesday at East McDowell, 0-25, 21-25, 16-25.

No individual statistics were available for the Lady Falcons (1-2 Foothills Athletic Conf.), who were unable to follow up last week’s big win over two-time defending FAC champion Heritage.

TR’s home match scheduled for Wednesday versus East Burke was postponed with the Lady Raiders in quarantine, and no makeup date has been announced. The Falcons next visit West McDowell on Dec. 8.

Liberty claims forfeit win

The Lady Knights (3-1 FAC) claimed a second straight win Tuesday as East Burke (1-1) suffered its first loss via forfeit. EB has two matches (vs. TR, Walter Johnson) that have yet to be rescheduled, with the regular season slated to end week.

The Lady Raiders hope to host archrival Heritage (2-1 FAC) on Dec. 8, the same day LMS visits crosstown foe Walter Johnson.

WJ swept at W. McDowell 

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-3 FAC) lost 3-0 (set scores not available) against host West McDowell on Tuesday. No more details were available.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

