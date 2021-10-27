M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock volleyball grabs final playoff spot

The Lady Eagles (10-1 FAC) made it seven straight wins Tuesday in Marion, 25-13, 19-25, 25-10, 25-15.

Heritage, whose only loss came early in the season while missing multiple starters vs. East McDowell, settles for the No. 2 seed in the tourney and hosted No. 3 Liberty late Wednesday with a spot in today’s title match on the line. Today’s match will be hosted by the higher seed.

HMS coach Daphne Mozeley said each Eagles player contributed in Tuesday’s win.

“Proud of these girls for a great season,” Mozeley said.

GIRLS SOCCER

Walter Johnson 2, Table Rock 1

The Lady Yellow Jackets (10-2 FAC) completed their first run to the regular-season title since 2015 and first outright title since 2011 on Tuesday as they defeated the host Lady Falcons, who were fighting for their playoff life.

“I'm incredibly proud of the growth this team has made over the past couple of years,” said WJMS coach Wendy Kimbrell. “We have a talented group of ladies who have pushed themselves to grow and hone their skills to become elite players. Their talent combined with solid teamwork among all the players on our team is what gave (us) the edge in our matches.”