M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock volleyball grabs final playoff spot

The Table Rock Middle volleyball team capped the regular season with a three-game streak thanks to Tuesday’s three-set road triumph at crosstown foe Walter Johnson, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9.
The win, coupled with East Burke’s loss Tuesday, created a tie for fourth-place in the Foothills Athletic Conference standings between the Lady Falcons and the Lady Raiders, both at 5-6. The teams split in the regular season, and TR claims the tiebreaker and No. 4 seed in the postseason tournament by virtue of a higher seeding priority in all sports over EB in 2021-22, as drawn by schools before the season.
TR was led in the win by Emma Buchanan (10 aces, two kills), Ava Cooke (five aces, three kills), Cynica Caldwell (seven aces, two kills), Bella Creegan (four aces), Katie Settle (two aces), Maggie Thompson (ace), Macie Digh (two kills) and Abby Gibson (two kills).
TR started the tourney Wednesday at No. 1 seed East McDowell.
E. McDowell 3, East Burke 0
The Lady Raiders fell Tuesday in Icard, though they played the unbeaten FAC regular-season champion Trojans to three close sets, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15.
EB was led by Heaven Waycaster (serves) and Hermione Garro (defense) as well as Amanda McLean, Carissa Towery and Sydney Mosteller (hits).
Heritage 3, W. McDowell 1
The Lady Eagles (10-1 FAC) made it seven straight wins Tuesday in Marion, 25-13, 19-25, 25-10, 25-15.
Heritage, whose only loss came early in the season while missing multiple starters vs. East McDowell, settles for the No. 2 seed in the tourney and hosted No. 3 Liberty late Wednesday with a spot in today’s title match on the line. Today’s match will be hosted by the higher seed.
HMS coach Daphne Mozeley said each Eagles player contributed in Tuesday’s win.
“Proud of these girls for a great season,” Mozeley said.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walter Johnson 2, Table Rock 1
The Lady Yellow Jackets (10-2 FAC) completed their first run to the regular-season title since 2015 and first outright title since 2011 on Tuesday as they defeated the host Lady Falcons, who were fighting for their playoff life.
“I'm incredibly proud of the growth this team has made over the past couple of years,” said WJMS coach Wendy Kimbrell. “We have a talented group of ladies who have pushed themselves to grow and hone their skills to become elite players. Their talent combined with solid teamwork among all the players on our team is what gave (us) the edge in our matches.”
TR (5-6-1 FAC) led 1-0 before Yoselin Rodriguez Aguirre tied the game for WJ early in the second half. Maida Ramirez Tomas then played a cross attempt in that resulted in an own goal for the go-ahead score for the Jackets.
Heritage 3, W. McDowell 0
The Lady Eagles (8-3-1 FAC) made it a perfect 6-0 the second time through league play, taking Tuesday’s home win in shutout fashion. Mati Kincaid and Marissa Williams scored once apiece for Heritage, who also got help via a Spartans’ own goal.
HMS emphatically took the No. 2 seed for the tourney and hosted No. 3 Liberty late Wednesday. WMMS fell to the No. 4 seed, edging out Table Rock by a half-game, and played at Walter Johnson late Wednesday.
E. McDowell vs. East Burke
The Lady Raiders lost Tuesday in Marion to end the year. No final score or additional details were available.
BOYS SOCCER
Walter Johnson 4, Table Rock 0
Abraham Miguel, David Perez and Julio Solis combined for the Yellow Jackets’ four goals in Tuesday’s road win. WJ (10-2 FAC) is the No. 2 seed and hosted No. 3 West McDowell late Wednesday.
W. McDowell 4, Heritage 2
The Eagles (5-6-1 FAC) held onto the No. 4 seed despite Tuesday’s home loss and late Wednesday visited No. 1 undefeated Liberty for the right to play for the title today. HMS’ goals Tuesday came from Jean Garcia and Mylton Lopez-Garcia.
East Burke 5, E. McDowell 1
The Raiders (3-9 FAC) won big Tuesday in Marion to jump one spot and claim fifth in this year’s final league standings. No more details were available.
FOOTBALL
East Burke 30, Walter Johnson 24
The Raiders (4-3, 3-2 FAC) won Tuesday’s rescheduled season finale in Morganton.
DJ Weston and Zayne Newman both had rushing touchdowns for EB, Calvin Vue passed for a TD to Vernon Quintana, and Ossie Burkeen recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD. Newman, Vue and Trentyn Cole added two-point conversion runs.
For the Yellow Jackets (2-4 FAC), Kaden Davis ran for one touchdown and passed to Ian Clark for the other two TDs.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.