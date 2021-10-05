M.S. ROUNDUP: TR football downs EB to stay perfect in FAC

The Table Rock Middle football team won a contest pitting two of the Foothills Athletic Conference’s last three unbeaten teams, topping East Burke 26-8 at home in a game pushed ahead on the schedule to Monday due to rain expected later throughout the week.
No individual statistics or scoring play details were available for the Falcons (3-1, 3-0 FAC).
For the Raiders (2-2, 1-1 FAC), Vernon Quintana scored the lone touchdown on a 25-yard reception from Calvin Vue., and Zayne Newman added the two-point conversion.
Both teams are back in action Oct. 13, with TR traveling to face West McDowell and EB hosting rival Heritage.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walter Johnson 1, W. McDowell 0
The Lady Yellow Jackets (6-0 FAC) capped an unblemished first half of the conference season thanks to Monday’s home victory in a contest pitting the top two teams in the standings.
Walter Johnson’s Maida Ramirez Tomas scored the only goal of the game in the second half, and the hosts also got standout efforts from midfielders Gianny Regino and Melina Bernabe and defender Drew Rogers.
“Everyone on the team played an important role in working together and fighting hard to take home the win,” said Lady Jackets coach Wendy Kimbrell.
WJ was scheduled to host Heritage late Tuesday and visits East McDowell on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Walter Johnson 4, W. McDowell 2
In an equally dramatic boys game Monday in Morganton, the Yellow Jackets (5-1 FAC) fought back from a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered goals, two in each half, to take sole possession of second place, one game behind Liberty at the midpoint.
WJ’s Gary Roblero scored two goals, while Nehemiah Vasquez and Julio Solis added a goal apiece.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, East Burke 2
The Lady Knights (3-3 FAC) won a third consecutive match Monday, topping host East Burke in a back-and-forth five-setter, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-8. No individual statistics were available for Liberty.
EB (2-1 FAC), which was playing its first match since Sept. 16 after a two-week COVID pause, was led offensively at the net by Hayden Lowman and Carissa Towery, at the service line by Hermione Avelar-Garro and Amanda McLean and defensively by Addy Brittain.
Liberty visited Table Rock late Tuesday, looking to keep rolling and avenge a five-set loss to open the season, while EB visits TR today.
