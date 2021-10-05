M.S. ROUNDUP: TR football downs EB to stay perfect in FAC

The Table Rock Middle football team won a contest pitting two of the Foothills Athletic Conference’s last three unbeaten teams, topping East Burke 26-8 at home in a game pushed ahead on the schedule to Monday due to rain expected later throughout the week.

No individual statistics or scoring play details were available for the Falcons (3-1, 3-0 FAC).

For the Raiders (2-2, 1-1 FAC), Vernon Quintana scored the lone touchdown on a 25-yard reception from Calvin Vue., and Zayne Newman added the two-point conversion.

Both teams are back in action Oct. 13, with TR traveling to face West McDowell and EB hosting rival Heritage.

GIRLS SOCCER

Walter Johnson 1, W. McDowell 0

The Lady Yellow Jackets (6-0 FAC) capped an unblemished first half of the conference season thanks to Monday’s home victory in a contest pitting the top two teams in the standings.

Walter Johnson’s Maida Ramirez Tomas scored the only goal of the game in the second half, and the hosts also got standout efforts from midfielders Gianny Regino and Melina Bernabe and defender Drew Rogers.