M.S. ROUNDUP: TR volleyball edges rival Liberty on road

The Table Rock Middle volleyball team edged rival Liberty on the road Thursday in a thriller to open Foothills Athletic Conference play, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-27, 15-13.
The Lady Falcons were led statistically by Cynica Caldwell (five aces, five kills), Emma Buchanan (five aces, three digs) and Ava Cooke (four aces, four kills, two digs). Other key contributors for TR included Maddie Grady (ace, kill), Abby Gibson (ace, kill), Macie Digh (ace, dig) and KeMora Kanipe (ace, two digs).
The Lady Knights got standout efforts from Carly Setterlind (30 digs, nine aces, four kills), Jolann Buff (12 digs, seven aces, three kills) and Hannah Huggin (seven aces, two digs, two kills, block).
Heritage 3, Walter Johnson 0
The Lady Eagles breezed to the opening win Thursday in Morganton, 25-2, 25-4, 25-5. No individual statistics were available.
EB 3, Jacobs Fork 0
The Lady Raiders stepped outside FAC play for a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 opening triumph Thursday on the road. No individual statistics were available.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walter Johnson 3, Heritage 0
After a scoreless first half in both teams’ opener on Thursday in Valdese, the Lady Yellow Jackets took the lead for good on a Maida Ramirez Tomas goal 30 seconds into the second half.
Gianny Regino upped the WJ margin to 2-0 about five minutes later, and Ramirez Tomas notched her second goal of the match with five minutes remaining to account for the final score.
“All Lady Jackets played a great first game,” WJ coach Wendy Kimbrell said. “We’re looking forward to getting stronger and having a solid season of growth and dominance.”
Liberty 3, Table Rock 0
Jaxyn Nolen scored the first two goals in the Lady Knights’ opening road win Thursday, and Adisyn Smith finished the scoring. Liberty’s shutout effort on defense was led by Ana Valasquez and Natalie Morales-Sale.
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty 3, Table Rock 0
Julio Miller supplied two second-half insurance goals and also tallied one assist as the Knights won at Table Rock on Thursday. Grant Huffman started the scoring for Liberty, which got “great controlling play from midfielders David Bernabe, Giovanni Banales, Jacob Batz and Tony Vicente,” said coach Paul Gantt.
Walter Johnson 5, Heritage 0
The Yellow Jackets won big on Thursday in Valdese. No individual statistics were available.
