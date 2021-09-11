M.S. ROUNDUP: TR volleyball edges rival Liberty on road

The Table Rock Middle volleyball team edged rival Liberty on the road Thursday in a thriller to open Foothills Athletic Conference play, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-27, 15-13.

The Lady Falcons were led statistically by Cynica Caldwell (five aces, five kills), Emma Buchanan (five aces, three digs) and Ava Cooke (four aces, four kills, two digs). Other key contributors for TR included Maddie Grady (ace, kill), Abby Gibson (ace, kill), Macie Digh (ace, dig) and KeMora Kanipe (ace, two digs).

The Lady Knights got standout efforts from Carly Setterlind (30 digs, nine aces, four kills), Jolann Buff (12 digs, seven aces, three kills) and Hannah Huggin (seven aces, two digs, two kills, block).

Heritage 3, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Eagles breezed to the opening win Thursday in Morganton, 25-2, 25-4, 25-5. No individual statistics were available.

EB 3, Jacobs Fork 0

The Lady Raiders stepped outside FAC play for a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 opening triumph Thursday on the road. No individual statistics were available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Walter Johnson 3, Heritage 0