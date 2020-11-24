M.S. ROUNDUP: TR volleyball hands Heritage first loss in 2 years

The Table Rock Middle volleyball team stunned visiting Heritage on Monday in Foothills Athletic Conference play in three close sets, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23.

The Lady Falcons (1-1) — which had already lost to Liberty, which lost to Heritage — gave the two-time reigning FAC champion Lady Eagles (2-1) their first loss since October 2018 while pulling within a half-game of first place early in the season.

Table Rock was led statistically in victory by Ava Whitaker (eight blocks, four aces, four kills, three digs), Hannah Buchanan (five digs, four blocks, two aces), Lani Campbell (six aces), Haven Gladden (five aces, two kills, two blocks), Aniya Bell (four digs, two kills), Emma Buchanan (five aces), and Ava Cooke (four digs). No HMS individual statistics were available.

TR next visits East McDowell on Dec. 1, while Heritage hosts East McDowell on Dec. 2.

Liberty 3, E. McDowell 2

The host Lady Knights (2-1) won a second straight match to climb into a virtual first-place tie, handing East McDowell (2-1) its first loss in a hard-fought match on Monday night. Set scores were 25-13, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 16-14.