M.S. ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson football tops Table Rock for 1st time since ’07

For the Walter Johnson Middle football team, this win was over 13 years in the making.

For the first time since the fall of 2007, the Yellow Jackets beat their closest Foothills Athletic Conference rival, Table Rock, earning an 18-16 road win at John O’Neil Field to cap the season on Wednesday.

For Walter Johnson, the win also means ending the abbreviated spring season undefeated atop the FAC standings, possibly to be joined by East Burke, which heads into its final game at 3-0 without the Yellow Jackets or the Falcons on the schedule.

It’s also WJ’s first unbeaten season since ’07.

“The best part about it is this is such a good group of kids,” said WJ first-year head coach Tyler Martin. “I’ve coached them since the sixth grade and they’ve had their lumps. I’m just blessed to have this group of kids and this coaching staff with me.”

After scoring on the opening possession of the game, the Yellow Jackets (4-0 FAC) still clung to just a 6-0 lead at the outset of the fourth quarter. But to cap a five-play, 40-yard drive spanning the final two periods, Zion Thomas cashed in from 8 yards out to make it 12-0 with 7:48 left.