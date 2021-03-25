M.S. ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson football tops Table Rock for 1st time since ’07

For the Walter Johnson Middle football team, this win was over 13 years in the making.
For the first time since the fall of 2007, the Yellow Jackets beat their closest Foothills Athletic Conference rival, Table Rock, earning an 18-16 road win at John O’Neil Field to cap the season on Wednesday.
For Walter Johnson, the win also means ending the abbreviated spring season undefeated atop the FAC standings, possibly to be joined by East Burke, which heads into its final game at 3-0 without the Yellow Jackets or the Falcons on the schedule.
It’s also WJ’s first unbeaten season since ’07.
“The best part about it is this is such a good group of kids,” said WJ first-year head coach Tyler Martin. “I’ve coached them since the sixth grade and they’ve had their lumps. I’m just blessed to have this group of kids and this coaching staff with me.”
After scoring on the opening possession of the game, the Yellow Jackets (4-0 FAC) still clung to just a 6-0 lead at the outset of the fourth quarter. But to cap a five-play, 40-yard drive spanning the final two periods, Zion Thomas cashed in from 8 yards out to make it 12-0 with 7:48 left.
The Table Rock offense, which lost starting quarterback Jaylen Burgess to an ejection on the series before, got rolling with a 23-yard run by Daqari Kanipe to start the ensuing drive. A 10-yard Jaiden Belin pass to Kobe Johnson and a 15-yard WJ penalty got the Falcons (3-1 FAC) near the goal line, then a 4-yard connection from Belin to Johnson put the ball on the 1 before Kanipe got TR on the scoreboard, with Belin’s two-point pass to Jordan Barnett making it 12-8.
But WJ picked up where it left off, getting a 26-yard run from Amore Connelly on 2nd-and-15, a pair of runs from Thomas totaling 15 yards and finally a QB sneak into the end zone by Kaden Davis for an 18-8 advantage with just 2:43 to play.
The hosts went on the move again, set up in great field position by a 45-yard kick return from Johnson. Six plays later, Belin threw a 2-yard scoring strike to Nick Bell and followed it with a good conversion pass to Johnson to make it a two-point game with 93 seconds left on the clock.
But WJ was able to force the Falcons to take their last two timeouts, then burned up the rest of the clock from there to score the victory that meant a lot to the Jackets’ eighth-graders and spoiled Eighth-Grade Day for Table Rock’s eight players in their last season at the school.
One of those Walter Johnson eighth-graders was Amore Connelly, whose 35-yard TD run on the opening series ended up giving the visitors the lead for good. He finished with 96 yards on six carries, caught two passes for 17 yards and threw a 60-yard pass to Thomas on a trick play.
“I’m really happy we did good,” Connelly said. “The line blocked. We all played defense. It was a great experience.”
Thomas totaled 88 yards from scrimmage on six touches and Davis went 4 of 10 for 36 yards.
For TR, Burgess completed 6 of 8 passes for 43 yards, Kanipe finished with 39 yards on the ground and Johnson reeled in five passes for 36 yards.
Defensively, Bryan Rodriguez Aguirre led WJ with seven tackles, including one for loss. Kaymen Surratt had two stops behind the line, Connelly had an interception and a tackle for loss and Tiras Walker made a stop in the backfield.
Belin (TFL, pass breakup), Barnett (TFL) and Nathan Suttle (PBU) led the TR defense.
East Burke 22, E. McDowell 0
The Raiders (3-0 FAC) kept pace in the loss column atop the league on Wednesday in Marion as Caden Buff rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries to lead the way. EB’s Darren Hammons added 20 rushing yards and a pair of two-point conversions in the road victory.
On defense, the Raiders’ Barger Shook returned an interception 35 yards for a TD to highlight the shutout.
EB ends the year next week at rival Heritage.
W. McDowell at Liberty
The Knights (0-3 FAC) were scheduled to close the season Wednesday at home against the 2019 FAC champion Spartans. No details were available.
SOFTBALL
East Burke 20, Walter Johnson 0
The host Lady Raiders (1-1 FAC) dominated on Wednesday in a game moved up a day to beat Thursday’s wet weather.
EB’s Addy Fortenberry (IP, 2 K) and Heaven Waycaster (2 IP, 4 K) split time in the pitcher’s circle during the shutout. Hayden Lowman and Amanda McLean homered to lead the way at the plate, and Braelyn Stillwell finished with a double and a triple.
The Lady Yellow Jackets fell to 0-3 with the loss.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.