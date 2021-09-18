M.S. ROUNDUP: WJ soccer teams improve to 3-0, still not scored on

ICARD — The Walter Johnson Middle girls soccer team kept its shutout streak intact Thursday, defeating host East Burke 4-0 in Foothills Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (3-0 FAC) have now outscored their first three opponents by a combined 13-0 margin.

A Gianny Regino goal assisted by Maida Ramirez Tomas gave WJMS a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute and represented the only scoring before the break.

Regino scored again off a Tomas assist for a 2-0 lead shortly after halftime, then Regino supplied two assists to go along with her two goals, returning the favor to Tomas for a 3-0 lead and finding Yoselin Rodriguez Aguirre on the game’s final goal.

The Yellow Jackets host West McDowell on Tuesday, while the Lady Raiders (0-2 FAC) visit Liberty.

Liberty 1, E. McDowell 0

The Lady Knights (3-0 FAC) kept pace atop the league Thursday in Marion as Ana Velasquez netted the game’s lone goal late in the first half.

LMS’ shutout defensive effort was led by Natalie Morales-Sale, Bella Denton and Alexis Vasser, while midfielder Jincy Gabby also helped key the win, coach Paul Gantt said.

Heritage 7, Table Rock 1