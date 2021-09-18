M.S. ROUNDUP: WJ soccer teams improve to 3-0, still not scored on

ICARD — The Walter Johnson Middle girls soccer team kept its shutout streak intact Thursday, defeating host East Burke 4-0 in Foothills Athletic Conference play.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (3-0 FAC) have now outscored their first three opponents by a combined 13-0 margin.
A Gianny Regino goal assisted by Maida Ramirez Tomas gave WJMS a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute and represented the only scoring before the break.
Regino scored again off a Tomas assist for a 2-0 lead shortly after halftime, then Regino supplied two assists to go along with her two goals, returning the favor to Tomas for a 3-0 lead and finding Yoselin Rodriguez Aguirre on the game’s final goal.
The Yellow Jackets host West McDowell on Tuesday, while the Lady Raiders (0-2 FAC) visit Liberty.
Liberty 1, E. McDowell 0
The Lady Knights (3-0 FAC) kept pace atop the league Thursday in Marion as Ana Velasquez netted the game’s lone goal late in the first half.
LMS’ shutout defensive effort was led by Natalie Morales-Sale, Bella Denton and Alexis Vasser, while midfielder Jincy Gabby also helped key the win, coach Paul Gantt said.
Heritage 7, Table Rock 1
The Lady Eagles (1-2 FAC) exploded offensively en route to their first win Thursday at home, led by Anna Bordeleau’s hat trick. Elyse Osborne added two goals for Heritage, and Marissa Williams and Lindsey Hensley scored one goal each. The game ended via mercy rule in the 32nd minute.
The Lady Falcons (0-2 FAC) got their lone goal from Carlie Harris.
TR hosts East McDowell on Tuesday, while Heritage visits East McDowell on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty 4, E. McDowell 1
Grant Huffman had one goal and one assist, giving the Knights (3-0 FAC) the lead for good in the 24th minute Thursday in Marion after the Trojans had fought back to tie the game.
LMS also got a goal apiece from Julio Miller, Brady Davis and Tony Vicente, while Grayson Bonfield and Jacob Batz each added an assist.
Walter Johnson 4, East Burke 0
The Yellow Jackets (3-0 FAC) notched a third straight shutout to open the season Thursday in Icard, getting a goal apiece from four different players: Calix Pedro, David Perez, Gary Roblero and Brian Ambrocio. EBMS fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Heritage 3, Table Rock 3
The Eagles (0-2-1 FAC) and Falcons (0-1-1 FAC) battled to a draw Thursday in Valdese. Heritage’s goals came via Jean Garcia (two) and Barrett Demora. No TR individual statistics were available.
VOLLEYBALL
East Burke 3, Walter Johnson 0
The Lady Raiders (3-0, 2-0 FAC) swept the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-3 FAC) by set scores of 25-6, 25-7 and 25-3 on Thursday in Morganton. EB was led at the service line by Hermione Avalar Garro, Karlie Chester and Addie Brittain, offensively at the net by Freyja Lemaire and defensively by Brittain and Hayden Lowman.
EB next hosts Liberty on Tuesday, while WJ visits West McDowell.
Heritage 3, Table Rock 0
The Lady Eagles (3-0 FAC) also came to Morganton on Thursday and left with an undefeated mark intact, winning 25-5, 25-20, 25-6.
Bailey Mozeley, Macy Auton and Ella Anthony led Heritage in kills, with Ashlyn Heavner and Ava Aldridge leading in assists. Mozeley, Anthony and Peyton Brewer led the way at the service stripe, and the victors’ defensive efforts were paced by Meredith Rollyson and Nala Lee.
TRMS (1-1 FAC) visits East McDowell on Tuesday, with HMS idle until hosting East McDowell on Thursday.
E. McDowell vs. Liberty
The Lady Knights (0-2 FAC) were scheduled to host East McDowell on Thursday. No details were available.
