M.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: Both Liberty teams complete undefeated seasons

In a much-anticipated rivalry showdown, the host Liberty Middle girls soccer team was victorious over Walter Johnson 1-0 on Thursday to complete an undefeated Foothills Athletic Conference season at 4-0-1.
It all started on defense for the Lady Knights as Kinsley Lor, Kim Vicente and Natalie Morales helped hold previously unbeaten Walter Johnson (2-1-1 FAC) from scoring in the contest. In the second half, Liberty’s Jaycee Mull lined up a corner kick to teammate Lorely Tzul to set up the winning goal.
WJ hosts West McDowell on Monday and Table Rock on Tuesday to end the year.
Heritage 2, East Burke 1
The host Lady Eagles (1-2-2 FAC) were victorious for the first time Thursday, snapping a two-game losing skid. Laney Hodge and Nevaeh Collins scored a goal apiece for Heritage. Statistics for EB (0-2-2 FAC) were not available.
Heritage plays its finale at West McDowell on Tuesday while EB hosts East McDowell.
W. McDowell 2, Table Rock 1
Haven Gladden collected the lone goal for the Lady Falcons (1-2-2 FAC) in Thursday’s narrow home loss.
BOYS
Liberty 0, Walter Johnson 0
Thursday’s battle of crosstown unbeatens finished in a draw as both teams remained that way after a 60-minute struggle at LMS.
The Yellow Jackets (3-0-1 FAC) were able to turn away some solid scoring chances from LMS’ Julio Miller and Grant Huffman, while on the other end of the field, Knights goalkeeper Eliazar Menchu was outstanding in the shutout, his effort highlighted by a save on a well-struck WJ penalty kick.
Liberty is now finished at 4-0-1 and did not allow a goal all season.
Heritage 4, East Burke 0
Jeremiah Harris scored two goals, and Andres Garcia and Jean Garcia tacked on a goal apiece as the host Eagles improved to 2-3 for the year with Thursday’s win. No stats were available for the Raiders (0-3-1 FAC).
Table Rock 1, W. McDowell 1
Brayden Steele scored the lone goal for the Falcons (1-3-1 FAC) at home in Thursday’s tie as TR completed the week without a loss.
