M.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: Both Liberty teams complete undefeated seasons

In a much-anticipated rivalry showdown, the host Liberty Middle girls soccer team was victorious over Walter Johnson 1-0 on Thursday to complete an undefeated Foothills Athletic Conference season at 4-0-1.

It all started on defense for the Lady Knights as Kinsley Lor, Kim Vicente and Natalie Morales helped hold previously unbeaten Walter Johnson (2-1-1 FAC) from scoring in the contest. In the second half, Liberty’s Jaycee Mull lined up a corner kick to teammate Lorely Tzul to set up the winning goal.

WJ hosts West McDowell on Monday and Table Rock on Tuesday to end the year.

Heritage 2, East Burke 1

The host Lady Eagles (1-2-2 FAC) were victorious for the first time Thursday, snapping a two-game losing skid. Laney Hodge and Nevaeh Collins scored a goal apiece for Heritage. Statistics for EB (0-2-2 FAC) were not available.

Heritage plays its finale at West McDowell on Tuesday while EB hosts East McDowell.

W. McDowell 2, Table Rock 1

Haven Gladden collected the lone goal for the Lady Falcons (1-2-2 FAC) in Thursday’s narrow home loss.

BOYS

Liberty 0, Walter Johnson 0