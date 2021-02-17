M.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: Both Walter Johnson teams stay undefeated

ICARD — The Walter Johnson Middle girls soccer team slipped by host East Burke on Tuesday for a 2-1 victory in Foothills Athletic Conference play.

Madia Ramirez Tomas and Maria Perez Rodriguez scored a goal apiece for the Lady Yellow Jackets (2-0-1 FAC), with Rodriguez’ breaking a 1-1 tie in the game’s final minute. WJ goalkeeper Drew Rogers earned the win.

For the Lady Raiders (0-1 FAC) in their season opener, Lily Jantes scored the lone goal.

Liberty 2, E. McDowell 0

The Lady Knights (2-0 FAC) stayed undefeated after Tuesday’s shutout win in Marion as Jaycee Mull and Lorely Tzul supplied a goal each.

Heritage 1, Table Rock 1

Tuesday’s girls match in Valdese ended in a draw. Laney Hodge tallied the lone goal for the Lady Eagles (0-0-2 FAC), and Ana Angel Ortiz scored for the Lady Falcons (0-1-1 FAC).

BOYS

Walter Johnson 5, East Burke 0