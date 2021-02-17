M.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: Both Walter Johnson teams stay undefeated

ICARD — The Walter Johnson Middle girls soccer team slipped by host East Burke on Tuesday for a 2-1 victory in Foothills Athletic Conference play.
Madia Ramirez Tomas and Maria Perez Rodriguez scored a goal apiece for the Lady Yellow Jackets (2-0-1 FAC), with Rodriguez’ breaking a 1-1 tie in the game’s final minute. WJ goalkeeper Drew Rogers earned the win.
For the Lady Raiders (0-1 FAC) in their season opener, Lily Jantes scored the lone goal.
Liberty 2, E. McDowell 0
The Lady Knights (2-0 FAC) stayed undefeated after Tuesday’s shutout win in Marion as Jaycee Mull and Lorely Tzul supplied a goal each.
Heritage 1, Table Rock 1
Tuesday’s girls match in Valdese ended in a draw. Laney Hodge tallied the lone goal for the Lady Eagles (0-0-2 FAC), and Ana Angel Ortiz scored for the Lady Falcons (0-1-1 FAC).
BOYS
Walter Johnson 5, East Burke 0
The Yellow Jackets improved to a league-best 3-0 for the season with a shutout road win Tuesday. Offensively, WJ was led by Angel Pascual’s two goals, while Ishan Khadka and Ian Clark both had one goal and Deac Haas and Noah Hawkins an assist apiece. No statistics were available for the Raiders (0-1 FAC).
Liberty 2, E. McDowell 0
After a slow start, the visiting Knights (2-0 FAC) rallied for a pair of goals to take Tuesday’s triumph. Gabe Batz notched the first goal for Liberty on a 30-yard strike to the top-left corner of the net before Grant Huffman’s goal provided the insurance.
Heritage 1, Table Rock 0
The Eagles (1-1 FAC) defeated visiting Table Rock on Tuesday to match their win total from the last two seasons combined as Andres Garcia tallied the lone goal of the game and secured the victory for Heritage. The Falcons (0-2 FAC) were led in defeat by Noah Nile and Noah Simpson.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.