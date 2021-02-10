M.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: Defending champion Liberty boys win opener

The defending Foothills Athletic Conference champion Liberty Middle boys soccer team went on the road to win Tuesday’s season opener over Table Rock, 3-0.

Julio Miller provided two early Liberty goals, and Gabe Batz tallied the final score in the second half. LMS was also led by the play of midfielders Brandon Uribe, Calix Pedro and Grayson Bonfield.

Falcons goalkeeper Noah Nile recorded seven saves.

Walter Johnson 2, Heritage 1

Isai Jimenez and Angel Paschal both notched a goal as the Yellow Jackets claimed Tuesday’s opener in Valdese in narrow fashion.

Andres Garcia scored the lone goal for the Eagles.

GIRLS

Walter Johnson 1, Heritage 1

The reigning FAC champion Lady Eagles battled to a tie with visiting WJMS on Tuesday.

Maida Ramierz Tomas gave the Lady Jackets the 1-0 edge before halftime, then Heritage countered with the tying score in the second half (goal scorer’s name not available).

Liberty 1, Table Rock 0