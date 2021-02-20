M.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: Liberty boys, girls up to 3-0

The Liberty Middle girls soccer squad edged past visiting Heritage in Friday’s rescheduled match, 3-2, in a battle of unbeaten teams that finished first and second last season in the Foothills Athletic Conference.

The Lady Knights improved to 3-0 with the win. Liberty individual statistics were not available. Heritage (0-1-2 FAC) was led in the narrow defeat by Laney Hodge and Piper Jillings.

Liberty’s match scheduled for Thursday at home against East Burke was postponed due to inclement weather and has not yet been rescheduled. LMS next visits West McDowell on Tuesday while Heritage is at East McDowell. EB (0-1 FAC, both girls and boys) is at West McDowell on Monday in a rescheduled match.

Table Rock 3, E. McDowell 0

In a match moved ahead a day to Wednesday, the host Lady Falcons were victorious via shutout to even their FAC record at 1-1-1. Table Rock individual statistics were not available. TR next visits East Burke on Tuesday.

Walter Johnson-W. McDowell ppd.

Thursday’s Walter Johnson-West McDowell match in Morganton was postponed to March 1 due to inclement weather. Both unbeaten WJ squads (girls 2-0-1; boys 3-0) are idle until games at Liberty on Thursday.

BOYS