M.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: Table Rock boys collect 1st win

ICARD — The Table Rock Middle boys soccer team claimed its first Foothills Athletic Conference victory of 2021 on Tuesday, defeating host East Burke 3-1.

Ethan Esquivel, Kaden Micheals and Ben Thomas each scored for the Falcons (1-3 FAC), while Noah Semple had two assists and Eli Cole one assist. On the defensive side, goalkeeper Noah Nile and defender Nathan Suttles helped control the field for the Falcons and limit scoring chances by the Raiders (0-2-1 FAC). EB individual statistics were not available.

Table Rock next will host West McDowell today, while EB visits rival Heritage.

Liberty 2, W. McDowell 0

The Knights (4-0 FAC) remained unbeaten thanks to Tuesday’s shutout victory in Marion.

Grant Huffman and Calix Pedro led the Liberty offense with a goal each. On defense, Eliazar Menchu and goalkeeper Jonah Griggs contributed in the Knights’ clean-sheet effort.

Liberty hosts crosstown rival Walter Johnson today in both boys’ and girls’ unbeaten matchups. Both Knights’ squads lead WJ by a half-game in the win column, having played one more game to date.

E. McDowell 2, Heritage 1