M.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: WJ boys finish unbeaten season

The Walter Johnson Middle boys soccer team finished the year in undefeated fashion thanks to a 4-0 home triumph Tuesday over Table Rock.
The Yellow Jackets (5-0-1) and rival Liberty (4-0-1) finished in a virtual tie atop the Foothills Athletic Conference standings, with LMS unable to reschedule one game and the teams tying last week head-to-head. It marks WJ’s third time finishing tied or outright first place in the regular season in the last four seasons following a fall 2019 runner-up finish.
The Jackets on Tuesday were led by Isai Jimenez (two goals), Manny Rogue (goal) and Noah Hawkins (goal). The Falcons wrap up the year at 1-4-1 in FAC contests.
Heritage 1, W. McDowell 1
The Eagles (2-3-1 FAC) earned a tie in Marion to end the season on Tuesday night. Heritage’s only goal came from Andres Garcia.
E. McDowell 2, East Burke 0
The Raiders (0-4-1 FAC) fell at home Tuesday to complete the season. No more details were available.
GIRLS
Table Rock 2, Walter Johnson 0
The Lady Falcons (2-2-2 FAC) evened their record while handing the rival Lady Yellow Jackets (3-2-1 FAC) a second loss in their last three games on Tuesday at WJMS. TR was led by Carly Harris (two goals) and Anna Ortiz (sssist).
W. McDowell 1, Heritage 0
The visiting Lady Eagles (1-3-2 FAC) were edged Tuesday to finish off their season. No more details were available.
