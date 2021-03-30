M.S. SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Raiders, Falcons claim county clashes

The visiting East Burke Middle softball team defeated Liberty 9-6 on Monday in Foothills Athletic Conference action.

Pitching for the Lady Raiders (2-1 FAC) in their second straight win, Addy Fortenberry threw five strikeouts and collected the decision from the circle.

At the plate, EB was led by Macy McNeil (three singles, double, three RBIs) and Amanda McLean (double, single, three RBIs), while Kyndal Morrison and Linda Crawford both singled and doubled.

No individual statistics were available for Liberty (2-1 FAC), which next visits West McDowell on Thursday while EB hosts Table Rock.

Table Rock 16, Heritage 10

The Lady Falcons (1-1 FAC) played for the first time in 12 days and gained their first triumph at home Monday. No TR individual statistics were available.

The Eagles (1-2 FAC) were led in defeat offensively by Karlie Micol (3 for 5, two RBIs), Taylor Holder (2 for 4, RBI) and Ava Aldridge (two walks, two RBIs), while Sasha Duckworth pitched a complete game, striking out eight. Heritage travels to face West McDowell on Thursday.

W. McDowell 24, Walter Johnson 0

The host Lady Yellow Jackets (0-4 FAC) were blanked by the Spartans on Monday. No more details were available. WJ is idle until an April 12 contest at Liberty.

