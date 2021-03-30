 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M.S. SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Raiders, Falcons claim county clashes
0 comments
M.S. softball roundup

M.S. SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Raiders, Falcons claim county clashes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
033121-mnh-sports-ms-sb-rdp-p1

East Burke pitcher Addy Fortenberry winds up in her delivery during Tuesday's road win over Liberty.

 JAMES LYNCH JR., THE NEWS HERALD

The visiting East Burke Middle softball team defeated Liberty 9-6 on Monday in Foothills Athletic Conference action.

Pitching for the Lady Raiders (2-1 FAC) in their second straight win, Addy Fortenberry threw five strikeouts and collected the decision from the circle.

At the plate, EB was led by Macy McNeil (three singles, double, three RBIs) and Amanda McLean (double, single, three RBIs), while Kyndal Morrison and Linda Crawford both singled and doubled.

No individual statistics were available for Liberty (2-1 FAC), which next visits West McDowell on Thursday while EB hosts Table Rock.

033121-mnh-sports-ms-sb-rdp-p2

Table Rock's Kadance Ward, 7, takes second base safely in front of the throw to Heritage's Avie Helton on Monday in Valdese.

Table Rock 16, Heritage 10

The Lady Falcons (1-1 FAC) played for the first time in 12 days and gained their first triumph at home Monday. No TR individual statistics were available.

The Eagles (1-2 FAC) were led in defeat offensively by Karlie Micol (3 for 5, two RBIs), Taylor Holder (2 for 4, RBI) and Ava Aldridge (two walks, two RBIs), while Sasha Duckworth pitched a complete game, striking out eight. Heritage travels to face West McDowell on Thursday.

W. McDowell 24, Walter Johnson 0

The host Lady Yellow Jackets (0-4 FAC) were blanked by the Spartans on Monday. No more details were available. WJ is idle until an April 12 contest at Liberty.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Just how bad was the missed call in UCONN vs. Baylor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert