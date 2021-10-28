M.S. TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Liberty girls soccer pulls only upset of semifinal day

Ramirez Tomas finished off her hat trick with a third goal in the 43rd minute.

“(It was) a hard-fought game against West McDowell,” WJ coach Wendy Kimbrell said. “I’m proud of how well our team played together today. They’ve worked hard for the success they’ve had this season.”

VOLLEYBALL

Heritage 3, Liberty 0

The No. 2 seed host Lady Eagles (11-1) made it eight straight wins, sending Liberty to just its second loss over the last nine matches, as they reached the FAC title game by sweeping the No. 3 Lady Knights (7-5) on Wednesday, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17.

Heritage’s winning effort was led by Bailey Mozeley, Macy Auton, Kristyn Cozort, Peyton Brewer, Ava Aldridge, Ashlyn Heavner, Ella Anthony, Avie Helton and Meredith Rollyson.

Heritage is now set for a long-awaited rematch Thursday at No. 1 East McDowell (9-0) in the title match. The teams’ second regular-season meeting was canceled.

E. McDowell 3, Table Rock 0