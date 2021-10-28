M.S. TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Liberty girls soccer pulls only upset of semifinal day

VALDESE — The No. 3 seed Liberty Middle girls soccer team faced a 2-0 deficit on the road against a Heritage team that had won six consecutive games.
Game over for most teams in that situation.
But the Lady Knights (7-5-1) rallied with a pair of Ana Velasquez goals to force overtime, then after two scoreless extra sessions, won 3-1 in a penalty-kick shootout to advance in thrilling fashion to Thursday’s Foothills Athletic Conference championship game.
Natalie Morales Sale, Adisyn Smith and Karson Pinkerton all connected on PKs for Liberty, while Pinkerton made two saves in goal to preserve the tournament semifinal victory.
No. 2 Heritage (8-4-1) got goals in regulation by Mati Kincaid and Marissa Williams, and Elyse Osborne made the team’s lone PK.
Liberty advances to tangle with crosstown rival and top seed Walter Johnson for the title.
Walter Johnson 4. W. McDowell 1
The No. 1 seed Lady Yellow Jackets (11-2) beat the visiting Spartans for a third time this season in Wednesday’s home semifinal contest.
Forward Maida Ramirez Tomas put WJ ahead 1-0 in the 3rd minute, then scored again for a 2-0 lead 11 minutes later. Midfielder Gianny Regino then knocked home a penalty kick for a 3-0 lead late in the first half.
Ramirez Tomas finished off her hat trick with a third goal in the 43rd minute.
“(It was) a hard-fought game against West McDowell,” WJ coach Wendy Kimbrell said. “I’m proud of how well our team played together today. They’ve worked hard for the success they’ve had this season.”
VOLLEYBALL
Heritage 3, Liberty 0
The No. 2 seed host Lady Eagles (11-1) made it eight straight wins, sending Liberty to just its second loss over the last nine matches, as they reached the FAC title game by sweeping the No. 3 Lady Knights (7-5) on Wednesday, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17.
Heritage’s winning effort was led by Bailey Mozeley, Macy Auton, Kristyn Cozort, Peyton Brewer, Ava Aldridge, Ashlyn Heavner, Ella Anthony, Avie Helton and Meredith Rollyson.
Heritage is now set for a long-awaited rematch Thursday at No. 1 East McDowell (9-0) in the title match. The teams’ second regular-season meeting was canceled.
E. McDowell 3, Table Rock 0
The No. 4 Lady Falcons (5-7) fell Wednesday in Marion, 10-25, 23-25, 19-25, to snap a three-game late-season win streak. Table Rock was led in defeat by Emma Buchanan (five digs, kill, block), Ava Cooke (six digs, three kills, block), Cynica Caldwell (two aces, three digs, two kills), Rumi Campbell (five aces, two digs) and Macie Digh (two digs, ace).
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty 3, Heritage 1
Liberty’s Anthony Vicente and Heritage’s Mylton Lopez-Garcia traded goals as the visiting No. 4 Eagles (5-7-1) remained tied with the No. 1 Knights (13-0) deep into the second half Wednesday.
Liberty then got its late lift from Jacob Batz, who placed a corner kick on the foot of Grant Huffman for a 2-1 lead before Batz scored in the final minutes for an insurance goal.
Liberty looks to wrap up a perfect season when it hosts rival Walter Johnson on Thursday.
Walter Johnson 5, W. McDowell 1
WJMS made it a Wednesday home sweep as the No. 2 Yellow Jackets boys (11-2) joined the girls in the title game with a resounding win. Calix Pedro and Gary Roblero found the back of the net twice apiece for Walter Johnson, and Julio Solis scored the team’s other goal.
