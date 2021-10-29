M.S. TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Liberty, WJ win FAC soccer titles (with video)

“Basically this was the culmination of an entire season’s worth of effort and even dates back into last season,” Gantt said. “(Walter Johnson is) an excellent team, and to beat them three times is really a testament to what we did.

“I always talk up this rivalry for good reasons because we push each other to do bigger and better things. And I think that’s good for soccer in the community, I think it’s good for the players because it gives you something to really strive for. I think that’s one of the good parts of sports — I like being on this side of it, but I’ve been on the other side as well — and that’s learning lessons for the students no matter which side of it we’re on. And I’m just happy to be part of it. It’s been a fun year for sure.”