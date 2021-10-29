M.S. TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Liberty, WJ win FAC soccer titles (with video)

Thursday’s latest renewal of the Liberty-Walter Johnson middle school boys soccer rivalry was as riveting — albeit as rain-soaked — as ever, with the teams facing off in the title game of the first Foothills Athletic Conference tournament in five years.
Playing in a steady rain that picked up as the action moved along, the top-seeded host Knights’ bid for an unbeaten season was put to the ultimate test, down 1-0 after a Yellow Jackets’ goal with about 11 minutes remaining.
But Liberty responded, with eighth-grade left defender Jacob Batz scoring the equalizer four minutes later and then netting the game-winner midway through the second five-minute overtime in a 2-1 Knights victory.
No. 2 seed Walter Johnson (11-3) got its goal off a Calix Pedro corner kick that Gary Roblero headed in at the far post. Batz evened the score after taking an on-point assist across the front of the box by David Bernabe.
Then in OT, Batz scored on a ball that bounced over the Yellow Jackets goalkeeper’s head amid pressure from a Liberty player attacking from the other wing.
“We just played as a team. Our coach pushed us hard and we played hard,” Batz said. “We never doubted that we could come back and win it, even being down pretty late like we were.”
The win gives Liberty 29 wins in 31 games spanning the last three seasons as it unofficially three-peats, with the regular-season title from 2019 to go with an unbeaten first-place finish in the abbreviated spring season plus this fall’s regular-season and tourney titles.
It was 17th-year coach Paul Gantt’s second 14-0 Liberty boys squad and third FAC postseason tourney title to go with five regular-season titles, all since 2012. Liberty has won three of the last five FAC tourneys.
“Basically this was the culmination of an entire season’s worth of effort and even dates back into last season,” Gantt said. “(Walter Johnson is) an excellent team, and to beat them three times is really a testament to what we did.
“I always talk up this rivalry for good reasons because we push each other to do bigger and better things. And I think that’s good for soccer in the community, I think it’s good for the players because it gives you something to really strive for. I think that’s one of the good parts of sports — I like being on this side of it, but I’ve been on the other side as well — and that’s learning lessons for the students no matter which side of it we’re on. And I’m just happy to be part of it. It’s been a fun year for sure.”
Liberty goalkeeper Lawson Georges notched five saves compared to Walter Johnson keeper Josue Raymundo’s eight, with both players notching stab saves to clear shots off the crossbar and side posts as the scoreless tension mounted for 38-plus minutes to open the contest. Walter Johnson finished with three corner kicks to Liberty's two.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walter Johnson 1, Liberty 0
It was a rainy atmosphere across town for the girls title game as well in Thursday's FAC tournament finale.
After a scoreless opening 25-minute half, Yoselin Rodriguez Aguirre scored the winning goal for the top-seeded host Lady Yellow Jackets in a 1-0 win over the No. 3 seed Lady Knights (7-6-1).
Rodriguez scored for Walter Johnson (12-2) three minutes into the second half, willing the ball to the back of the net through a mass of bodies in front of the goal.
"I'm so incredibly proud of all of the athletes on our roster," said Walter Johnson coach Wendy Kimbrell. "We've spent three seasons building our team, growing and learning together, to get to this point. These ladies have put in many hours of training both with our team and independently. They truly have worked hard for their success."
The Lady Knights' scoring attempts were few, including going 0 for 2 on corner kicks.
Liberty goalkeeper Karson Pinkerton held a strong defensive stand against Walter Johnson with a first-half shutout and six total saves.
"I would like to congratulate Walter Johnson on a great season," said Liberty coach Clifton Watson. "I'm very proud of my team and the effort they gave on the field. There is absolutely no quit in these ladies."
VOLLEYBALL
E. McDowell 3, Heritage 0
The No. 2 seed Lady Eagles' tremendous run came to an end Thursday in Marion as they lost in straight sets to the host Lady Trojans in the FAC tournament championship match.
As has been the story for school athletics nationwide the last 18 months, Heritage (11-2) had to maneuver around different challenges this season but was able to put together a strong season and push to the brink of a title, finishing the regular season a league-best nine games over .500.
"I'm very proud of them. They worked very hard through the regular season," Heritage coach Daphne Mozeley said. "But then to come out and play hard in this tournament all the way to the very end, I told them I couldn't be more proud of them."
Heritage got strong play Thursday from Bailey Mozeley, Macy Auton, Ava Aldridge, Kristin Cozort, Ella Anthony, Ashlyn Heavner, Peyton Brewer, Avie Helton and Ava Kurtz.
