M.S. VOLLEYBALL: Lady Eagles fall at home to East McDowell

VALDESE — The Heritage Middle volleyball team fell in straight sets Wednesday night at home against East McDowell, 22-25, 20-25, 20-25, in a battle to stay tied with Liberty in the loss column atop the Foothills Athletic Conference.

The two-time defending champion Lady Eagles (2-2 FAC) “on defense fought hard to stay in the match with outstanding play from Allyson Auton, Kyndall Bennett, Bailey Mozeley, Macy Auton and Lyrical Edwards,” coach Travis Poteat said.

Heritage will travel to East Burke on Tuesday to start the final week the regular season.

