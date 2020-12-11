M.S. VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Table Rock, Heritage finish with 2-0 weeks

The Table Rock Middle volleyball team handled crosstown rival Walter Johnson at home Thursday to end the season, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15.

The Lady Falcons (3-2 Foothills Athletic Conf.), winners of two straight this past week, were led by Ava Whitaker (six kills, four aces), Haven Gladden (fice aces, four kills), Lani Campbell (three aces, kill), Emma Buchanan (three aces, two kills), Ava Cooke (two aces, two kills), Aniya Bell (two aces, kill), Nora Walker (four aces) and Hannah Buchanan (two kills).

Heritage 3, W. McDowell 1

The host Lady Eagles (4-2 FAC) defeated West McDowell on Thursday, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20, 25-20, to bookend the season with two-match win streaks.

Heritage was led in its finale by Kyndall Bennett, Allyson Auton, Bailey Mozeley, Heather Garcia, Macy Auton and Lyrical Edwards, according to coach Travis Poteat.

E. McDowell 3, East Burke 1

The Lady Raiders (1-2 FAC) fell Thursday in Marion, 22-25, 20-25, 25-11, 18-25, as East McDowell finished the season like Liberty with just one loss.

EB was led on offense by Addy Fortenberry, Braelyn Stilwell and Karlie Chester, and on defense by Fortenberry, Stilwell, Macy McNeil, Hermione Garro and Raegan Carter, said coach Nancy Kelly.

