M.S. WRESTLING: EB bounces back from 1st loss, edges Liberty
M.S. wrestling

M.S. WRESTLING: EB bounces back from 1st loss, edges Liberty

ICARD — The East Burke Middle wrestling team secured a tight Foothills Athletic Conference victory Monday night over visiting Liberty, 51-48, bouncing back quickly from its first loss of the season.

The Raiders (4-1 FAC) got victories by pin from Zach Ward, DJ Weston, Vernon Quintana, Sonny Burns, Jacob Hodges and Josh Hess. EB’s Chris Moore won by minor decision, and Trentyn Cole and Zane Taylor won via forfeits.

For the Knights (2-2 FAC), winners include Peyton Owens, Braeden Capeldini, Parker Winters, Luke Parker, Cayden Roscoe, Aaron Duncan, Jackson Poarch and Brayan Romero.

Also Monday, Table Rock was scheduled to face West McDowell and Walter Johnson was scheduled to face East McDowell in regular-season finales. No results from either match were available.

All four Burke County teams enter the season-ending FAC championships on Thursday at West McDowell.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

