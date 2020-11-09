Mace earns top 10 at Carolinas Collegiate Showcase

GREENSBORO — East Burke High junior Sam Mace finished tied for sixth place out of 141 golfers over the weekend at the Carolina Golf Association’s (CGA) inaugural Carolinas Collegiate Showcase at Grandover Resort, held at both the East and West courses.

The Grandover layouts measured 7,205 and 6,800 yards, both par 72s.

Mace shot 73 Saturday at the East course on day one and followed with a Sunday 75 at the West course, moving up five spots from a tie for 11th after the opening round. At 4-over par total, Mace tied for fourth place among male golfers in his graduating class of 2022.

Mace, who was inside the top 10 at the midpoint of the CGA’s inaugural Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational in late August, carded three birdies both days. Mace won three conference matches as a Cavaliers freshman in the spring of 2018, when he finished second place individually for the season.

Josh Buxbaum of Wake Forest and Jackson Bode of Pinehurst were crowned boys co-champions at 3-under, while Paige Paolucci of Blythewood, S.C., won the girls portion at 14-over.