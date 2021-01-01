Mace finishes in top 10 at Donald Ross Jr. Championship at Pinehurst

PINEHURST — Three Burke County prep golfers capped stellar years by participating in the 73rd annual Donald Ross Jr. Championship held at the Nos. 1, 4, 5 and 8 courses at Pinehurst on Monday and Tuesday.

Sam Mace, a junior at East Burke, led the way with a tie for seventh place out of 157 golfers in his 15-18 boys division.

Mace finished the 36-hole event at 4-over par, six strokes off the winning score, following rounds of 70 on the Pinehurst No. 5 course in round one and 77 on day two at Pinehurst No. 4. Mace made five birdies in his opening round and four on day two.

Alex Bock, a Freedom freshman, placed in a tie for 11th in a field of 87 in the 12-14 boys division. Like Mace, he was also under par in one of his two rounds, firing a final-round 71 after opening with 77. Bock carded two birdies the first day and four on day two.

And Albany Bock, a Freedom senior, finished 12th out of 19 golfers in the girls 15-18 division. She ended day one with her lone birdie of the week for a round of 83.

Both Bocks won four youth events this year between the Tarheel Youth Golf Association and National Junior Golf Association.