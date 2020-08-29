Mace shoots 69 to open Mimosa Hills Jr Inv’l

Sam Mace’s even par tournament round of 72 which included a hole-in-one at Mimosa Hills Golf Club on Aug. 10 would qualify as most anyone’s round of the month.
But Mace admittedly one-upped that performance on Saturday in the opening round of the Carolinas Golf Association’s inaugural Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational, his 3-under 69 with the course playing a full 6,755 yards leaving him in a tie for sixth place.
“Today was fun,” Mace said.
At the halfway point of the event, Mace is one stroke out of a tie for second place and three off the lead.
The start of the opening round was delayed three and a half hours by rain, and Mace started slowly as well with back-to-back bogeys to start his round on the par-4 10th and 11th holes.
The East Burke High junior — who won three conference matches his freshman season in the spring of 2019 — steadied himself with six straight pars before wrap-around birdies at Nos. 18 and 1 as he made it back to even par. He called his 9-iron approach from 148 yards on the 18th, which stopped within 3 inches of the cup, a springboard for the rest of the round.
“That really boosted a lot of confidence going to my back nine,” Mace said.
Mace then birdied No. 4 but bogeyed No. 5. He got back to red figures to stay as he birdied the par 3 sixth hole and highlighted his day by catapulting up the leaderboard with an eagle at the next hole, No. 7. Mace hit driver from the tee at the par-5 seventh, then 4 iron from 213 yards to about 30 feet, where he found the cup on a downhill putt breaking about 2 feet from left to right.
Mace said his goal for Sunday’s final round is simple.
“I just want to finish strong,” he said. “If I can just play my game and take it one shot at a time, I know I will do well.”
Mace left the course within a shot of the lead before Zach Adams of Charleston, S.C., came in with a late-afternoon 66 as he played the final five holes at 3-under. Adams, ranked No. 4 in the Carolinas junior boys rankings, tied for second at the Future Masters tournament in Alabama in June.
“I birdied the first three holes and then I just cruised until the stretch,” said Adams. “I haven’t played much golf in the last two weeks so I had no expectations on the day.”
At 4-under and tied for second were Jake Conklin of Cary, Nathan Franks of Roebuck, S.C., Andrew Plate of Greensboro and Steven Shea of Charlotte.
Alex Bock — a Freedom High freshman whose sixth win of the last 12 months came at the Dan Dobson Junior as he shot 4-under 68 and qualified for this weekend’s event — carded an even-par 72 Saturday to sit in a tie for 27th place in the 83-golfer field. Bock offset two bogeys with two birdies on each nine. He birdied Nos. 5, 7, 13 and 14.
In the girls portion of the event, Kennedy Gooding of Lexington, S.C., carded an opening 2-under 70 and was the lone golfer under par through 18 holes. She is three strokes clear of Heather Appleson of Wake Forest and four ahead of both Mary Sears Brown of Wake Forest and Gabriela Cruz of High Point.
“I had a good start with a birdie on No. 1, and that set the tone for my round,” said Gooding. “My strength today was definitely putting and driving. I didn’t miss a single fairway and I didn’t have any three-putts so I am happy about that.”
Adrian Anderson of Murrells Inlet, S.C., the No. 3 ranked player in the Carolinas junior girls rankings, was among a group of three players one more shot back at 3-over. Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem, the reigning N.C. Junior Girls champion, was among five players at 4-over.
Freedom senior Christina Fisher and fellow Mimosa member Ellie Pittman of Newland were 7-over through day one and tied for 15th. Fisher’s round included birdies at Nos. 5 and 9, while Pittman birdied the 15th hole.
Freedom senior Albany Bock, also a winner of the Dan Dobson Junior at Mimosa earlier this month, was 13-over.
