Makowiec maintains lead by 1 at Burke Co. Open (with video)

“I just want to come out (tomorrow) and hit good shots and hopefully make some putts. Try to play the same type of round and then hopefully get some birdies to fall early and try to finish it out. Shane’s a good player, so it’ll be fun to try to keep up with him. He plays this course really well.”

Hise also did the bulk of his damage early in the second round. He was 3-under through eight holes but double-bogeyed the ninth, then saved his round at No. 12. After a drive into the creek, Hise dropped and from 240 yards, drew a hybrid around trees and onto the green, about 25 feet away. He then poured in the putt for an unlikely birdie and played 2-under over the final six holes.

“I thought driving up to the green I could make that putt (on 12). Of course, we were laughing and having a good time. And sure enough, made it,” said Hise, who has finished in the top five in four of the last six years in which the event was held. His closest call came when he lost a two-way playoff at the event more than a decade ago.