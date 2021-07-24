Makowiec maintains lead by 1 at Burke Co. Open (with video)

The top two golfers at the Burke County Open might be separated by a generation, but they’re also only separated by one stroke entering today’s final round.
And they have a gap of four strokes over everyone else in the championship division.
Colton Makowiec of Morganton and Shane Hise of Hildebran carded matching rounds of 68 at Silver Creek Golf Club on Saturday to distance themselves from the pack. Neither Makowiec, 30, nor Hise, 50, has ever won the event, but both have had their share of close calls, and one of them certainly appears destined to raise the trophy today at the conclusion of the 54-hole, stroke-play event.
Makowiec sits at 6-under after an opening-round 70 on Friday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club. He leads Hise by a single shot after Hise shot 71 at Mimosa for what he said was his first-ever under-par round at that course.
Makowiec started hot Saturday with three consecutive birdies at Nos. 2-4 and added red figures at Nos. 9 and 12 to more than offset his lone bogey after three-putting the par 4 sixth hole.
“I hit a lot of greens. Didn’t make a lot of putts, but didn’t really get in any trouble or anything,” said Makowiec, who has finished second and third at the last two BC Opens in his first and second times entering the event. “Had a couple of two-putt birdies (at No. 2 and No. 12). Pretty clean, pretty solid round.
“I just want to come out (tomorrow) and hit good shots and hopefully make some putts. Try to play the same type of round and then hopefully get some birdies to fall early and try to finish it out. Shane’s a good player, so it’ll be fun to try to keep up with him. He plays this course really well.”
Hise also did the bulk of his damage early in the second round. He was 3-under through eight holes but double-bogeyed the ninth, then saved his round at No. 12. After a drive into the creek, Hise dropped and from 240 yards, drew a hybrid around trees and onto the green, about 25 feet away. He then poured in the putt for an unlikely birdie and played 2-under over the final six holes.
“I thought driving up to the green I could make that putt (on 12). Of course, we were laughing and having a good time. And sure enough, made it,” said Hise, who has finished in the top five in four of the last six years in which the event was held. His closest call came when he lost a two-way playoff at the event more than a decade ago.
“I put a good round together, put a good round together yesterday too. I thought after yesterday, ‘Hey I got a chance.’ Anytime you’re under par, you’ve got a chance. (Today) I just wanted to birdie the par 5s and just keep everything else in front of me. And I got to 9 and made double there, and I just kept my focus and knew I need to make two more birdies going in to make up for that.”
The only other golfer under par through 36 holes is rising East Burke High senior Sam Mace, who shot 72 Saturday to remain 1-under overall on the heels of his round of 71 Friday. Mace reached 3-under overall (2-under for the day) through 11 holes but was 2-over for his final seven holes.
Anthony Valini of Nebo shot 70 on Saturday, and at 3-over for the event, will also be in today’s final group. Nick Newton of Morganton is fifth after shooting rounds of 75 and 73.
Cab Hargrave of Canton leads the senior division at 1-over after reaching as low at 5-under through 12 holes in the first round. He shot 74 Saturday, making birdies at Nos. 3 and 15. He carded one double bogey apiece in the first two rounds and called his score of seven at No. 12 in round two a good one after finding the pond twice.
“Driver’s been good both days,” said Hargrave, 70, who’s playing the tournament for the first time. “I got a little bullish on 12. Hit driver and leaked it into the water. Then I thought, well I’ve only got 220 (yards left), so I tried to get it on the green and it carried but bounced back in (the water). So I made a good seven there. But I bounced back with birdie (at 15).
“I just didn’t get many putts to fall. I think I had six birdies yesterday and today I only had two. I putted good, just burning edges.”
Hargrave leads David Simpson of Morganton by two as Simpson carded a steady 72 to cut the opening-round difference in half. Simpson made 16 pars, birdied No. 15 and bogeyed No. 9.
Terry Rogers of Morganton enjoyed the best nine of anyone Saturday, carding five birdies (at Nos. 1, 5, 6, 7 and 9) en route to 32 going out. He ended with a 71 and at 2-over, leads the newly-created super senior division for ages 65 and up by a shot over Steve Short of Longtown, who has recorded rounds of 75 and 72.
Tee times start at 9 a.m. today, with the last group teeing off at 10:40 a.m.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.