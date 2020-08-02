McCarty, Craig wins CARS Tour races at HMS

HICKORY — The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour hit Hickory Motor Speedway for the second time this summer late Saturday, with Kernersville’s Bobby McCarty and Kannapolis’ Matt Craig coming away with wins at the Cloer Construction Catawba Valley 250.
McCarty claimed the late model stock feature event, besting runner-up Jared Fryer of Trinity by 2.377 seconds. Pole-sitter Mini Tyrrell finished third. Craig claimed $10,000 for his super late model win. Kodie Conner came in second place, less than 1 second off the winning pace, and Trevor Noles was third after starting from the pole.
The weekend is normally reserved for the tour’s Throwback 276 at HMS, the largest event of the season for the CARS Tour. However, the format of the race was altered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the throwback theme put on hiatus for the 2020 season.
