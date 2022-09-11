McDaniel era starts with a win over Pats

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and the Miami Dolphins provided an early look at their ability to contend in the AFC East as they beat Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots 20-7 Sunday.

Facing Belichick in a head coaching debut is never easy. But Mike McDaniel, the former 49ers offensive coordinator who was hired as the Dolphins head coach in February, made use of a talented defense and the speedy options he brought in during the offseason to extend Miami’s winning streak against the Patriots to four games.

Second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle scored the Dolphins’ first offensive touchdown of the 2022 season, taking a fourth-down pass from Tagovailoa into the end zone for a 42-yard score. Waddle caught four passes for 69 yards.

Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception. Running back Ty Montgomery caught the Patriots’ only touchdown of the game. Damien Harris led New England’s rushers with 48 yards on nine carries.

The Patriots scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the third quarter after Montgomery caught a pass in the flat from Jones on third-and-6 and rolled into the end zone to make it 17-7.

Miami answered with a 49-yard field goal from Jason Sanders to make it 20-7.

Saints beat Falcons 27-26

ATLANTA — Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to cap a stunning fourth-quarter comeback by the New Orleans Saints. They overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-26 in coach Dennis Allen’s debut. After struggling offensively through most of the season opener, Jamies Winston guided the Saints to three straight scoring drives. The first two ended with touchdown passes of 3 and 9 yards to Michael Thomas. The Saints converted one 2-point try, but failed on the other, leaving the Falcons clinging to a 26-24 lead. New Orleans got the ball back one more time and drove for Lutz’s winning kick.

Commanders come back to beat Jaguars

LANDOVER, Md. — Carson Wentz threw for four touchdown passes to make up for two interceptions in Washington’s 28-22 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in his Commanders debut. The team was known as the Commanders for the first time. It was Wentz’s first four TD game since 2017 when he tore the ACL in his left knee while with Philadelphia. He beat former Eagles coach Doug Pederson in his first game in charge of the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence was picked off with just over a minute left to end any chance of a Jacksonville comeback.

Hurts Eagles beat Lions 38-35

DETROIT — Jalen Hurts accounted for 333 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Brown had a career-high-tying 155 yards receiving in his Philadelphia debut, helping the Eagles hold on for a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Eagles scored 24 points in the second quarter and had a 17-point lead in the fourth that was cut to three when Jared Goff threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 3:51 left. Philadelphia sealed the win with Miles Sanders’ 24-yard run on third down and Hurts’ sneak that converted a fourth down on the final possession.

Ravens cruise past Jets 24-9

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Devin Duvernay, and the Baltimore Ravens rolled past the New York Jets 24-9 in the regular-season opener. Jackson went 17 of 30 for 213 yards. He also threw a touchdown to Rashod Bateman, as well as an interception. The performance came hours after ESPN reported that Jackson turned down a five-year extension offer worth over $250 million. The Jets offense struggled to get anything going. Joe Flacco started against the team with whom he won a Super Bowl. He went 37 of 59 for 307 yards and a touchdown and interception.

Bears top 49ers 19-10 in Eberflus debut

CHICAGO — Justin Fields threw for two second-half touchdowns, Eddie Jackson set up a TD with an interception and the Chicago Bears gave Matt Eberflus a win in his head coaching debut, beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 on a rain-soaked afternoon. Fields shook off a rough first half, throwing a 51-yard TD to Dante Pettis in the third quarter and connecting with Equanimeous St. Brown for an 18-yarder early in the fourth to put Chicago on top 13-10. Jackson then picked off Trey Lance near midfield for his first interception since 2019 and returned the ball to the 21. That led to a 6-yard touchdown run by Khalil Herbert, making it 19-10. Heavy rain flooded the area and drenched the new Bermuda grass installed this week.

Colts, Texans end in 20-20 tie

HOUSTON — Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Houston Texans in his Colts debut, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each and the game ended in a 20-20 tie. The Texans led 20-3 entering the fourth quarter in coach Lovie Smith’s debut, but Ryan led three successive scoring drives, culminating with his 15-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with 1:54 remaining. The Colts got within field goal range in overtime, but Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard try with 2 minutes left. Ryan threw for 352 yards with an interception and a lost fumble.

Steelers get late FG in OT vs Bengals

CINCINNATI — Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and the Pittsburgh Steelers overcame T.J. Watt’s injury late in the fourth quarter to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a sloppy season opener for both teams. Watt had one of four interceptions off Joe Burrow, who rebounded from a lousy start and rallied Cincinnati from a 17-6 halftime deficit. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase tied it at 20 with 2 seconds left in regulation, but the game went to overtime after Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked Evan McPherson’s point-after try. McPherson and Boswell missed potential winning field goals in overtime.