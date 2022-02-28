McLaughlin wins 1st IndyCar race in St. Pete season opener

McLaughlin made his IndyCar debut at St. Pete in the 2020 season finale and declared the experience “far out!” and “the best day of my life apart from my wedding,” even after a crash caused his early exit. In his third trip back, he made qualifying his priority and was rewarded with his first career pole.

He led 49 of the 100 laps but had to hold off reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou over the closing laps to secure the victory. McLaughlin was held up by rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, the last car on the lead lap, on the final trip around the track. That gave Palou the chance to take one look at a pass for the lead, but he couldn’t get close enough and McLaughlin followed DeFrancesco across the finish line for another win for Team Penske.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was close. It was really, really close, but I don’t think we had the pace he had,” Palou said. “He was on rails and he knew where to go fast and where to obviously save some fuel at the end. I was just there trying to make some pressure so hopefully he made a mistake or anything.”

McLaughlin stood atop his car in victory lane to celebrate but then tumbled off it to the ground in his excitement.