McMahan signs with St. Andrews

HICKORY — Jaxon McMahan, who starred in football at Freedom High before last season playing for the Hickory Hawks, on Monday signed with St. Andrews University in Laurinburg to continue playing the sport.
McMahan said he visited the campus about two weeks ago before making his decision.
“It just felt good,” McMahan said. “We got to tour campus. A few buildings were closed with the virus, but we got to see the locker room, the football field. I loved the coaching staff. They’re very friendly and interact with you. It’s a very open place, and they gave me a chance to go play football. I love the game, having to work and competing. It’s what I love to do.”
McMahan excelled at defensive back last fall for the Hawks while he attended classes at Western Piedmont Community College, but this fall, will get back to his normal position from his FHS days, wide receiver.
With the Patriots as a first-team all-county junior in 2017, McMahan, then a first-year varsity starter, broke the Burke County single-season record with 76 receptions. He also totaled a county-high 886 receiving yards with eight touchdowns (second in county) despite missing one game with an injury.
While playing only in the first six FHS games of the season as a senior in 2018, McMahan tallied 26 catches for 332 yards (fifth in county for the season) and one TD.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God. Without him, none of this could’ve happened,” McMahan said. “I’d also like to thank my mom and grandma, and (Hawks) coach Clifton Bennett. He really helped me and the changed the way I approach things. Not just football, I learned things from that man to use in life. He really saw in me not just someone coming in to play football for one year but someone who could keep playing in college.
“Coach (Bennett) thought I could get recruited as a DB, but one of the first things the St. Andrews coach asked me was if that guy on my film was still me, that he had lost his best receiver from last year. And I told him, it’s still me. I’m your receiver, coach. He liked my route-running and my speed. He told me I would come in and right away compete for a spot.”
McMahan said he runs a 4.46 40-yard dash and was recently clocked at 4.49 in full pads and helmet. McMahan was also a three-time county champion wrestler while at FHS, from 2016-18. He said he hopes to major in criminology.
McMahan’s grandmother, Shelia McMahan, also praised Bennett and the impact he had on her grandson.
“Jaxon worked so hard for this. He never gave up,” she said. “And Coach Bennett was there to give him a second chance when he needed one. He helped him get film out to college coaches and helped him get recruited. We’re so happy Jaxon gets to keep playing football and can get his education too.”
St. Andrews finished 5-5 overall in 2019, including 5-1 in NAIA Mid-South Conference (MSC) play, behind only nationally-ranked Reinhardt in the league’s Appalachian Division.
According to their athletic website, the Knights are set to open an eight-game MSC Appalachian Division-only schedule on Sept. 12 at Bluefield College, one of two teams they will play both home and away in the pandemic-altered 2020 season.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
