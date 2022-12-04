Meronk wins Australian Open men's title

MELBOURNE, Australia — A superb 12-meter putt off the back of the last green for eagle was Adrian Meronk's spectacular signature to his Australian Open triumph at Victoria Golf Club.

Meronk, allowed the luxury of strolling down the last hole with a three-shot lead, stretched the winning advantage to five shots to cap a superb 4-under 66 on Sunday.

It completed a relaxing week for Poland's first winner as he stayed with relatives of his partner nearby and was able to walk to the course each day to shoot 73-66-63-66 to become the first European to win the title since Rory McIlroy in 2013.

South African Ashleigh Buhai fought off late challenges from young Australian Grace Kim and then playing partner, South Korea's Jiyai Shin, to win the Australian Open women's title by one shot. The women's competition was held concurrently with the men's tournament off alternate tees.

Meronk, who broke through with his Irish Open victory this year, was too steady for Australian playing partners Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee. Scott finished second at 9 under with Lee another shot back in third place.

West Australian Haydn Barron similarly holed a monster putt for eagle at the last to share fourth place with Spain's Alejandro Canizares at 7 under.

"I'm super excited and to finish like that on the 18th hole is just unreal. I'm so grateful, thank you for all the support and I enjoyed this week so much," Meronk said.

Lawrence hangs on to win South African Open

JOHANNESBURG — Thriston Lawrence held on to win his home South African Open despite a final-round 2-over 74 at the Blair Atholl course. He started the day with a two-shot lead over Clement Sordet of France and despite extending his advantage to five strokes early on the back nine, the South African only just managed to hold off his playing partner to finish with an overall 16-under 272. The victory is his third on the European tour, following wins at the Joburg Open a year ago and the European Masters in August. Jens Fahrbring of Sweden (70) finished third, two shots off the pace, and Germany's Matti Schmid was fourth, another three strokes back.

Hovland takes 3-shot lead at World Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas — Viktor Hovland handled the sunshine in the air and the mud in the ground at the Hero World Challenge. He had 10 birdies in his round of 64. That gives him a three-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Hovland is trying to join tournament host Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of this holiday event. The big story Saturday was mud on the golf balls from the rain-soaked fairways earlier in the week. Cameron Young was in the lead when his good shot turned bad and led to bogey. He was five back with Justin Thomas.