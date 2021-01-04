Miami looks to end streak vs UNC

North Carolina (6-4, 1-2) vs. Miami (4-4, 0-3)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks to extend Miami's conference losing streak to five games. Miami's last ACC win came against the Syracuse Orange 69-65 on March 7, 2020. North Carolina won 66-65 over Notre Dame in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Isaiah Wong has averaged 17.9 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Hurricanes. Harlond Beverly is also a top facilitator, accounting for nine points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Tar Heels are led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Wong has connected on 31.1 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 32 over the last five games. He's also made 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: North Carolina has lost its last three road games, scoring 74.3 points, while allowing 81.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Canes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tar Heels. Miami has 46 assists on 76 field goals (60.5 percent) over its past three matchups while North Carolina has assists on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.