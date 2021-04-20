Middle school county track, wrestling rosters announced

Burke County middle schools recently announced their rosters for the final two sports to open play in the pandemic-altered 2020-21 Foothills Athletic Conference seasons.

Track and field season opened late Tuesday, with Liberty at Table Rock and Heritage and Walter Johnson visiting East Burke for meets. Wrestling season starts locally on April 26, with EB at WJ and Liberty at Table Rock. Heritage will not be fielding a wrestling team this spring.

EAST BURKE

Boys track

This year Raiders’ rosters includes Ossie Burkeen, Kolby Byrd, Andrew Hudson, Shamus O’Toole, Noah Ramsey, Maddox Rector, Nathan Rees, Michael Rodriguez, Harrison Shook, Zahir Stephens, Holden Stilwell, Calvin Curtis, Anthony Romero and Joel Martinez-Nicolas. EB is coached by Eric Gramer.

Girls track

The Lady Raiders include Karlie Chester, Maritza Cisneros, Anna Coble, Isabella DeCato, Addy Fortenberry, Hermione Avelar-Garro, Gracie Goble, Kayley Hallyburton, Kaliyah Hill, Lily Jantes Moya, Kendall McFalls, Admaris Puak, Eve Sweet, Pamela Szabuniewicz, Cadence Willis, Kalie Young, Aubrey Sanders, Cassie Brittain, Sophie Chapman, Raegan Carter, Amanda McLean, Joanna Wright and Giselle Martinez-Nicolas. Wendy Reid will coach the Lady Raiders.