Middle school county track, wrestling rosters announced

Burke County middle schools recently announced their rosters for the final two sports to open play in the pandemic-altered 2020-21 Foothills Athletic Conference seasons.
Track and field season opened late Tuesday, with Liberty at Table Rock and Heritage and Walter Johnson visiting East Burke for meets. Wrestling season starts locally on April 26, with EB at WJ and Liberty at Table Rock. Heritage will not be fielding a wrestling team this spring.
EAST BURKE
Boys track
This year Raiders’ rosters includes Ossie Burkeen, Kolby Byrd, Andrew Hudson, Shamus O’Toole, Noah Ramsey, Maddox Rector, Nathan Rees, Michael Rodriguez, Harrison Shook, Zahir Stephens, Holden Stilwell, Calvin Curtis, Anthony Romero and Joel Martinez-Nicolas. EB is coached by Eric Gramer.
Girls track
The Lady Raiders include Karlie Chester, Maritza Cisneros, Anna Coble, Isabella DeCato, Addy Fortenberry, Hermione Avelar-Garro, Gracie Goble, Kayley Hallyburton, Kaliyah Hill, Lily Jantes Moya, Kendall McFalls, Admaris Puak, Eve Sweet, Pamela Szabuniewicz, Cadence Willis, Kalie Young, Aubrey Sanders, Cassie Brittain, Sophie Chapman, Raegan Carter, Amanda McLean, Joanna Wright and Giselle Martinez-Nicolas. Wendy Reid will coach the Lady Raiders.
Wrestling
The Raiders are comprised of Joshua Hess, Patrick Hernandez, Zach Ward, Malachi Bines, Chris Moore, Vernon Quintana, Damien Weston, Curtis Taylor, Grant Mauldin, Sonny Burns, Zane Taylor, Trentyn Cole and Tucker Gantt. Mitchell McGuire is head coach.
HERITAGE
Boys track
The 2020-21 Eagles include Jack Charlet, Landon Clark, Trey Powell, Colton Bollinger, D'Andre Moore, Ty Matthews, William Abernathy, Blaine Blackwell, Andres Garcia-Lopez, Gene Garcia, Mason Kirkland, Braxton Kirkland and Seth Mull. Heritage is coached by Travis Poteat.
Girls track
Heritage’s girls roster includes Bailey Mozeley, Anna Bordleau, Lyrical Edwards, Lindsey Hensley, Kylie Corpening, Katherine Harrison, Adaya Greenlee, Macy Auton, Callie Absher, Ava Aldridge, Kaitlyn Schaub, Taylor Holder, Sophie Adams, Addison Whaley, Avie Helton, Madison Bowman and Kristin Cozort. The Lady Eagles are coached by Travis Poteat.
LIBERTY
Boys track
The Knights include Cayden Roscoe, Luke Parker, Jonah Griggs, Louis Skelly, Aiden Lawrence, David Lipscomb, Elazar Mencho-Ramos, Isaiah Mitchell, Eli Ledford, Calix Pedro, Martin Hall, Logan Krause, Jessiah Clarke, Sam Coffey, Karson Kress, Jackson Griffin, Peyton Rice, Brandon Mitchell and Eli Propst. Liberty is coached by Chris Wiseman, Cindy Roscoe, Sydney Haas and Jason Webb.
Girls track
The LMS girls squad includes Kate Clark, Charlotte Rigsbee, Jaycee Mull, Kara Redwine, Reece Reinhardt, Ellie Shuping, Elliot Wilson, Sara Black, Addison Winters, Lydia Scalise, Jincy Gibby, Madison Carswell, Emma Griffin, Hannah Huggins, Emma Rolland, Mara Miller, Emma Propst, Layla McGuire, Faith Pons, Macey Webb and Carly Setterlind. The Lady Knights are coached by Chris Wiseman, Cindy Roscoe, Sydney Haas and Jason Webb.
Wrestling
Liberty’s team will include Peyton Owens, Cayden Marshall, David Capledini, Brayden Capledini, James Ross, Parker Winters, Luke Parker, Burke Wilson, Hunter Sizemore, Nicolas Parlier, Jackson Poarch, Cayden Roscoe, Caleb Rios, Brian Romero, Alex Rodriguez, Alex Austin, Julio Villanueva, Sam Coffey, Aaron Duncan and Josh Catterton. Liberty is coached by Shane Parker, Pat Patton and Dwight Winters.
WALTER JOHNSON
Boys track
This year’s Yellow Jackets include,Will Russ, Warren Copeland, Brayan Garcia, Angel Pascual, Noah Hawkins and Mike Vicente. Walter Johnson is coached by Eric Minteola.
Wrestling
The Yellow Jackets roster is made up of Alan Vicente-Perez, Bryan Chavez, Ortenzia Juan-Pedro, Stephanie Tigulia-Mejia and Rylan Buchanan.
NOTE: Rosters were not available for the Table Rock boys and girls track and wrestling teams as well as for the Walter Johnson girls track team.
