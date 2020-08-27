Mimosa Hills Jr Inv’l this weekend

The Carolinas Golf Association’s inaugural Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational will be held Saturday and Sunday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club.
The boys field features 83 golfers and the girls field 30 golfers. That event will feature some of the top youth talent (ages 14-18 and who have not finished high school) from around the Southeast in 36 holes of stroke play.
Among the field are four Burke County high school student-athletes. They include Albany Bock and Alex Bock, winners of the qualifying tournament, the Dan Dobson Jr. Open at Mimosa, earlier this month.
Albany is a Freedom senior who set the county’s lowest mark of the decade at the NCHSAA state championships (boys or girls) last fall. Alex, a Freedom freshman, has won four times in 2020, as has Albany. Their father, Duane Bock, caddies for PGA Tour pro Kevin Kisner.
Other locals include East Burke junior Sam Mace on the boys side and Freedom senior Christina Fisher on the girls side. Fisher is a past Mimosa ladies and junior club champion and was conference golfer of the year last season for the Lady Patriots. Mace won three conference matches as a Cavaliers freshman in the spring of 2019, has won a junior event this year and earlier this summer played in the NC Jr. Boys championship.
Fisher (8:42), Albany Bock (8:51) and Alex Bock (9:10 a.m.) tee off in consecutive round one pairings. Mace starts the event at 10:40 a.m. Tee times start at 7:30 a.m. both days.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!