Mimosa, Silver Creek hold club championships

Both Mimosa Hills Golf Club and Silver Creek Golf Club held their club championship events over the last two weekends.
At Mimosa this past weekend, former Burke County Open champion Hunter McCombs earned the title of 2020 men’s club champion. Kristi Teske was ladies’ champion, Brian Reep won the men’s senior title, and Ronnie Wilson, Derrick Jackson and Rusty Douglas were each reserve flight champions. (No scores were available.)
At Silver Creek the weekend before, Shane Hise won an event at the course for the third time this season as he shot 1-under par over 36 holes to claim the men’s club championship. First round co-leader Robert Buckner placed second, and last year’s runner-up Greg Crump finished third. Richie Patrick won the net division.
Freedom High sophomore Anna Czarkowski shot a personal-best round of 76 on day two to claim the women’s title over 2018 champ Sarah Pierce. Debbie Jennings won the net division.
Byron Bailey shot 3-under to claim the senior division title (ages 55 and up) ahead of runner-up David Simpson, with Ken Woody taking the net division. And Terry Rogers (3-over) collected the super senior title (ages 65 and up), defeating Steve Jones by two strokes. David Mankins was the net division winner.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!