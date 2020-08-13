You have permission to edit this article.
MLB BRIEFS: MadBum (back strain) to DL
MLB BRIEFS: MadBum (back strain) to DL

Arizona places Bumgarner on injured list with back strain

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Diego.

 Derrick Tuskan

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Madison Bumgarner this week was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain. The left-hander and former World Series MVP from Caldwell County was lifted after two innings Sunday against San Diego due to back spasms.

Bumgarner allowed six runs on five hits in two innings against the Padres to remain winless since signing an $85 million, five-year deal with Arizona last offseason. The four-time All-Star has seen his velocity dip into the upper 80s this season and has a 9.35 ERA after Sunday's start.

MadBum’s highest previous ERA in any season was 3.90 last year. He’s 0-3 in four starts covering 17.1 total innings, having struck out 13.

Gallen sets record streak

In an 8-7 road loss to Colorado on Tuesday, Arizona’s Zac Gallen pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on seven hits, with seven strikeout and no walks.

He set an NL record by allowing three or fewer earned runs in each of his first 19 starts. He eclipsed Steve Rogers of Montreal, who didn't allow more than three earned runs in each of his first 18 career starts. Gallen played collegiately at North Carolina from 2014-16.

