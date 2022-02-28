Monday was deadline to save opening day

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller were leading the players' bargaining team Monday for the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball's deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.

The sides agreed to arrive at Roger Dean Stadium at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than usual. It was the eighth straight day of talks at the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Executive Vice President Morgan Sword met with the union for about 45 minutes in the day's first session, which ended about noon.

The lockout was in its 89th day. MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which leads to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides see a deal within reach.

Sides were still far apart, but pressure is increasing. Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.